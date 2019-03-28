Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 |Ganguly Picks Up the Bat at Kotla

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 28, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
Delhi Captals/Twitter

That former India captain Sourav Ganguly was one of the most dangerous batsmen in his day is no secret.

Ganguly, who is currently the advisor to the Delhi Capitals side alongside coach Ricky Ponting, decided to have a hit at the Kotla as the Capitals were going through their fielding drills.

In a video posted by the Delhi Capitals, Ganguly can be seen cutting and driving during the training session and passing on instructions to the fielders, who though aren’t visible in the video.

In the background, one can see Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach and Ganguly’s former teammate Mohammad Kaif collecting the throws.



Ganguly played 113 Tests for India and scored 7,212 runs at an average of 42.17. He also played 311 ODIs, scoring 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02. His last international appearance for India was in a Test match against Australia in Nagpur in November 2008.

In the IPL, Ganguly turned out for his home franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for three years, before calling time on the shortest format of the game after his stint with the Pune Warriors India.

The Delhi Capitals have played two games so far, winning the first against Mumbai Indians while losing the second against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

The Capitals’ next game will be against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.
First Published: March 28, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
