IPL 2019 | Sourav Sir Lifting Me Up Like That Was Special: Pant

While Pant’s innings of 78* off 36 balls did comprise the usual attacking streak, it was his willingness to knock the ball around pick up quick singles and twos that helped get the job done without any heart in mouth moments.
Once he had finished things off, Pant was met by his jubilant teammates and mentor Sourav Ganguly and the former captain could not hold back his joy as he lifted Pant in celebration.
'Felt special when Sourav Sir lifted me’, Pant tells Prithvi
“It was nice to celebrate with the team like that and especially Sourav sir lifting me was really very special,” Pant told Prithvi Shaw in a brief chat for iplt20.com after the game.
“We always keep discussing about finishing off a game and making it special for the team, so it felt good to finally be able to finish the job,” said Pant who had Colin Ingram for company when the winning runs were hit.
While Pant had a moment of redemption of sorts, young Shaw had a massive let-off in the 16th over when on 42 while facing Jofra Archer a delivery hit the wickets but the bails weren’t dislodged and the right-hander survived. This isn’t the first time this has happened in the tournament and it also isn’t the first time Archer has been the bowler at the time, the last time he was involved it was MS Dhoni who survived.
Shaw however could not make the most of it and was dismissed for 42 eventually by Shreyas Gopal. Speaking about the incident Shaw said he had no idea what had happened initially.
“This was a unique experience for me. Initially I didn’t realise and had thought it was an edge off my bat before you (Pant) told me that it was a case of the bails not getting dislodged,” Shaw told Pant.
“I was lucky that I did not get dismissed but I was confident you will finish the game.”
