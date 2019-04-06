IPL 2019 | Speed Machine Alzarri Joseph Begins IPL Journey With a Bang

Loading...
Joseph's spell of 3.4-1-12-6 bettered former Rajasthan Royals pacer Sohail Tanvir's 6 for 14 against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season of the IPL (2008).
He's one of only three bowlers, the other being Adam Zampa, to have picked six wickets in an IPL game.
Joseph's stellar show helped Mumbai defend a low total of 136/7, with Hyderabad being bowled out for just 96.
The young speedster's dream spell started with the wicket of David Warner off the very first ball, as he became only the seventh bowler to take a wicket off their first IPL delivery.
Joseph, who made it to the Mumbai squad as a replacement for the injured Adam Milne, went on to become only the second bowler to pick a five-wicket haul on IPL debut, after Kings XI Punjab's Andrew Tye.
Apart from Warner, Joseph dismissed Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul.
First Published: April 6, 2019, 11:54 PM IST