IPL 2019: Spin it to Win it Against RCB at Chepauk?

Loading...
RCB have only won one of their seven matches at Chepauk. Batting is believed to be RCB’s biggest strength. In the last three years in the IPL, they have the third-best batting average.
At Chepauk, though, they have their task cut out as Chennai might well target them with spinners. Teams have found it tough to bat second at the venue due to the dryness in the surface with the team batting first having a win percentage of 55.8%.
Spin has been used to contain the terrifying RCB top-order in the recent past and the plot has been successful primarily because their two premier batsmen – Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – haven’t been at their usual best against spin.
In the last three years, although Kohli averages 65.70 against spin, he has been dismissed by a spinner once every 48 balls on an average. Last season alone, Kohli was dismissed 8 times by spinners out of the 14 times he was dismissed. Three (each) of these dismissals came against leg-spinners and off-spinners while two of them were to left-arm spin.
Even in T20Is, Kohli has been on the wane against spinners with him having a batting average of 43.75 against spin compared to 61.62 against pace in the last three years. Adam Zampa, off late, enjoyed much success against Kohli which might prompt CSK to field Imran Tahir or Karn Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja has also dismissed him thrice over the years. That said, neither Tahir nor Karn has dismissed Kohli in T20s (domestic).
AB de Villiers, on the other hand, has had a few issues with left-arm spin over the last few seasons with Krunal Pandya exploiting the same a couple of years back. Jadeja could be used against de Villiers who has been dismissed by the Indian spinner 8 times in all across formats.
In his last three seasons in the IPL, de Villiers has fallen to spin 17 times while being dismissed by a pacer just 12 times. His average against spin is 34 in comparison to 67.08 against pace while his strike rate is also lower – 151.31 to 173.87. Even in T20Is, his strike rate against spin is less than that against pace.
Kohli’s and AB’s numbers against spin, when seen in isolation, are good but when you compare them to their numbers against pace and their overall record, the trend shows diminishing returns. With RCB still heavily dependent on the duo, this is a slight cause of concern for them.
With Chepauk aiding slow bowling, it will not come as a surprise if CSK attack the RCB batting line-up with a barrage of spinners.
First Published: March 23, 2019, 7:40 AM IST