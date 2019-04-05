IPL 2019 | Spin Will Play Crucial Role in Second Half: Bhuvneshwar

Loading...
“I always believe that a captain is as good as his team. We weren’t sure about the pitch but wanted to bowl given the dimensions of the ground. We got a great start in the chase and that made out job easier. The pitches are going to be low and slow in the second half of the IPL and spin will play a big part, we will need to be careful with our selections. Kane is recovering well but we want him to take as much time as he wants.”
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer meanwhile rued the poor start his team got in the powerplay and said the team needs to respond strongly to the two disappointing losses.
“It was a tough wicket to bat on, they got an idea since they were chasing but we didn’t play well as a batting side. I thought 150-160 would be a good score on this pitch especially with three spinners. Unfortunately we lost too many wickets and couldn’t capitalize. I needed a bit more support from one of the top four batsmen. We lost the game after first few overs but it was appreciable with the way we came back. We should be back positive and strong,” said Iyer.
Jonny Bairstow was named man-of-the-match for his blistering 48 off just 28 balls.
“There was less bounce as compared to Hyderabad and you could see the wear and tear in the pitch. When the bowlers are bowling, they tell you how the ball is turning and which part of the boundary is shorter. We have three quick games coming up and need to continue playing our brand of cricket. We have a great group of guys and we all play in the same fashion.”
First Published: April 5, 2019, 12:06 AM IST