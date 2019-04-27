IPL 2019 | SRH Players Cool-off in Pool Ahead of Crucial Set of Fixtures

Loading...
On the other hand, David Warner and Shakib al Hasan will also be leaving after the next two fixtures. However, the Hyderabad franchise isn’t stressing out much. After the loss against CSK, the teammates decided to take some time off and freshen up a bit.
In a video shared on Twitter by the official handle of the team, the Sunrisers players were seen enjoying their time off the field. Warner and Khaleel Ahmed in particular shared some light-hearted moments.
Warner Khaleel #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs @davidwarner31 @imK_Ahmed13 pic.twitter.com/59Y3K5Ycen— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2019
Currently, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed at the fourth position on the points table. They need to win three out of their next four games to guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs.
Their next opponent, the Rajasthan Royals will also be without the services of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer as they leave for international commitments. Thus it is expected to be an interesting encounter as both teams take the field at Jaipur on Saturday.
First Published: April 27, 2019, 12:59 PM IST