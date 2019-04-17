Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2019, 11:41 PM IST

Match 33, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 17 April, 2019

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bat)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: David Warner

Highlights

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:21(IST)

This has been a emphatic victory !! The margin will help the net run rate and beating csk will help the confidence of the team . Just the sort of victory that can set you on a winning run !

23:20(IST)

SIX! That's game set and match for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jonny Bairstow deposits one into the stands and Hyderbad take two points here. They win this one by six wickets and are back in contention for the top 4 spots.

23:18(IST)

WICKET! Hooda gets the boundary but then looks for another big one and holes out to du Plessis at long off with just 2 runs required. Still a poor shot to get out to.

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:17(IST)

Bairstow has batted beautifully . This is how one should pace their inning while chasing a small target in a t20 game . If any young boy / girl wants to take up the game and learn how to pace an innings - this is a good example !

23:13(IST)

50! Jonny Bairstow has completed his half-century here, this match has really fizzled out into a no contest here. Chennai Super Kings just going through their motions at the moment as SRH move in sight of victory.

23:05(IST)
22:58(IST)

WICKET! Tahir gets yet another wicket, the leg-spinner does the trick and that's the end of Vijay Shankar. Vijay gets a big stride forward there but the ball spins and takes the outside edge. Simple catch for Billings behind the stumps. SRH are 105/4 after 12.2 overs.

22:54(IST)

Bairstow has taken over the mantle here from Warner, deposits one into the stands as he welcomes Karn Sharma to IPL 2019 in style. In just 11 overs, SRH have reached 100. They are 100/2 and need 33 more runs to win

22:47(IST)

Time for a strategic timeout here, the game is in control for Sunrisers Hyderabad here. 56 runs required from 66 balls here but we have seen funnier things happpen in cricket

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:43(IST)

I’d be tempted to bowl my spinners out now . Apply pressure on that fragile middle order - pick up a few wickets and see what happens from there .

22:38(IST)

WICKET! Tahir now does the trick, Kane Williamson has to walk back here. The ball just gets stuck at the pitch and Williamson is forced to check his shot there, ends up hitting straight back to Tahir who completes a simple catch. SRH are 71/2

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:35(IST)

One just gets the feeling that this game may have slipped away from csk . They will have to produce something special to win this one . Williamson , with his cool head and experience , should see this through

22:32(IST)

WICKET! Chahar - after all that beating - finally gets a wicket here. Looked like the knuckle ball there and that's done the trick. Warner hits it straight to Faf du Plessis at mid off. Departs for 50 off 25 balls. SRH are 66/1

22:31(IST)

50! Warner again with back-to-back boundaries here, the last one is almost slapped over mid on for a four. That helps him completes his half-century from just 24 balls. This game might well be over soon if Warner continues to hit like this.

22:28(IST)

Raina turns to Imran Tahir here, who has been the wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings but Warner greets him with three successive boundaries. The 50 partnership is also up for the first wicket. CSK are really cruising along here, they are 58/0 after 5 overs

22:24(IST)

Shardul Thakur doling out freebies at the moment, full toss to Warner and he gets a boundary through extra cover. Next one is lofted for a boundary over the same position. SRH are 44/0 after 4 overs. Going at 11 rpo here!

22:16(IST)

Chennai Super Kings really lacking the edge here without the presence of Dhoni, runs coming quite easily at the moment for Sunrisers Hyderbad as both the openers are dealing in boundaries. Warner gets a couple as he takes the aerial route her

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:13(IST)

This is the best opening pair in the ipl and the sunrisers are gonna miss bairstow when he leaves ... and that is why this is such a crucial game for sunrisers .. they will want to try and get a few wins on the trot before he leaves !!

22:08(IST)

That's a good start for Sunrisers here, Bairstow getting a boundary on the second ball and after that the two openers are happy to just change strike. After the 1st over, SRH are 10/0

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:02(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the team which is happier at the half way stage !! Chennai on the other hand will be talking about how fragile the middle order of sunrisers is and the fact that a couple of early wickets will put pressure on that middle order

21:49(IST)

CSK really struggle here and that means they end up at 132/5. After that sensational opening partnership, it has really gone downhill for the men in yellow. SRH will back themselves to chase this one!

21:43(IST)

The players are really struggling with their timing here, another quiet over with only 8 runs coming from it. Sandeep ends with figures of 0/33 here, CSK are currently 127/5 after 19 overs

21:38(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes 10 runs in his over there, Rayudu getting a boundary away which boosts the figures. Important for CSK to get big two final overs here

21:31(IST)

Superb delivery by Rashid Khan to end his spell there,beats Rayudu all ends up and then even decides to go for a review. Not quite sure why, they are checking for caught behind but Rayudu missed that by inches. Lbw is also checked but that comes out to be umpire's calal! CSK are 109/5 after 17 overs here

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:25(IST)

Rayudu with a point to prove ... he has to forget about his disappointment for the moment and do a job for his team

21:24(IST)

Jadeja happy to play a few dot balls here, Rayudu though gets a boundary on the final delivery of the over. Still only six runs coming from it, Chennai Super Kings are 108/5 after 16 overs here 

21:18(IST)

Chennai Super Kings really stumbling here, they will need Rayudu and Jadeja to play a stellar hand if they are to reach anywhere close to 160-170. 5 overs left and CSK are 102/5

21:15(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed strikes now, CSK are falling apart at the moment. It was the slower ball and that means Billings has to check his cover drive here, he ends up hitting straight to Shankar at covers. Chennai in all sorts of trouble here and they are now 101/5

21:10(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, Rashid Khan gets two in an over as Jadhav departs now. Again he fails to read the ball and is wrapped on the pads. Umpire raises his finger, Jadhav goes for a review but the ball would have been clipping the stumps there. CSK are now 99/4

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:06(IST)

Sunrisers have done really well to pull it back after that opening partnership - they will be happy if they have to chase anything less than 170

Jonny Bairstow is one of many Englishman lighting up the IPL. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Loading...
Follow all the live IPL 2019 score and latest updates from the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings: This has been a emphatic victory !! The margin will help the net run rate and beating csk will help the confidence of the team . Just the sort of victory that can set you on a winning run !

SRH vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (April 17) from 8:00 PM onwards. SRH vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Ambati Rayudu missed his ticket to the 2019 World Cup by a whisker, pipped at the post by all-rounder Vijay Shankar. The Chennai Super Kings batsman had quit first-class cricket to focus on the 50-over format, hoping to earn a spot in the World Cup.

The hasn't happened, and he is clearly not a happy man. He took to twitter to make his displeasure clear, taking a dig at the choice. Interestingly, Rayudu who hails from Hyderabad, will be up for CSK against Vijay, who hails from Chennai and plays for SRH!

Rayudu, though, can ill-afford a modest performance in the IPL at this stage of his career. Rayudu, who has only scored 138 in 8 games this season, will know that ending the tournament on a high will at least keep him firmly in the reserves of the World Cup squad.

For that to happen, Rayudu needs to make the next eight games count starting with the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night. There is no time to mope around for Rayudu, whose team CSK have not put a foot wrong so far and are easily on top of the table with 14 points in eight matches.

The home side, Sunrisers, are starting to lose way after three successive defeats — the latest being a 39-run loss at home at the hands of Delhi Capitals. Their biggest problem has been the floundering middle-order after their successful opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Warner and Bairstow are the two of the leading scorers of the IPL so far with 400 and 304 runs respectively. But after that, barring all-rounder Vijay Shankar, the cupboard looks bare. Skipper Kane Williamson has played just two matches and the likes of Manish Pandey (54 in six games), Deepak Hooda (47 in six games) and Yusuf Pathan (32 in six games) have been struggling so far.

In-form CSK tweakers Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh will not make the task any easier for Sunrisers on a slow Hyderabad track.

Players to watch out for

MS Dhoni: The CSK skipper found a second wind last season and is extending the form into this year. Dhoni is the leading run-scorer for his side so far with 230 runs in eight games at an average of 76.66 with two half-centuries. The former India captain has been destructive against both spin and pace and will be CSK’s key to handling Rashid Khan.

David Warner: The Australian opener has been just sensational since coming back from his ban for ball-tampering. Warner looks fresh and fired-up for a return to Australian colours at the upcoming World Cup. He scored his fourth fifty of IPL against the Capitals but knew his failure to finish the match cost the Sunrisers. He will need to carry on till the end to lift Sunrisers’ brittle middle-order.

Team News/Availability:

CSK: Dwayne Bravo, who injured his hamstring in an earlier game against Mumbai Indians, is not fit yet. Harbhajan Singh missed CSK's previous game, against KKR, with a neck injury. It's not clear whether he has recovered completely, but he's unlikely to feature in the XI as Hyderabad have plenty of right-handers in the batting line up.

SRH: The middle-order was thoroughly exposed by Delhi, as they lost 8 for 15 in the last games. Expect Manish Pandey to step back in spite of his modest form so far this season.

Probable Playing XI

SRH: Kane Williamson (capt), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Shahbaz Nadeem

CSK: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.
