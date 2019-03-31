Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB in Hyderabad, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 31, 2019, 8:08 PM IST

Match 11, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 31 March, 2019

Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs

Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow

Highlights

19:32(IST)

Chahal is the final batsman to depart after giving an easy catch to Hooda and this SRH register a massive 118-run victory. The win was never in doubt after the big guns fell early but it will be a sweet win for the home side regardless. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 19:26(IST)

Comedy of errors. Just sums up the day RCB have had. That’s a double play. Imagine being run out at both ends off a no ball!!! Sloppy, lax cricket. 

19:25(IST)

Oh De Grandhomme, what have you done. He sends back Siraj who was trying to get a run but it is the Kiwi who is run out because he failed to ground his bat in time. Absoulte shambles this. RCB are 109/9. 

19:18(IST)

The 8th wicket falls and once again it's a mix-up. De Grandhomme takes one and runs for the second but Umesh is ball-watching. He takes off but is too late and run out by miles. 

19:16(IST)

Bengaluru bring up their 100 thanks to some lusty hitting from Umesh, who survives a review call from Bairstow. Three overs remain and RCB are 102/7. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 19:06(IST)

This loss is really going to hurt RCB. Barman though has shown that he has potential and I hope they give him a few more games. 

19:05(IST)

OUT! Barman finally has to depart as he fails to read a knuckle ball from Sandeep and plays a simple lobbed shot to Hooda at short mid-wicket. RCB are 86/7 and the timeout has been taken. 

19:02(IST)

De Grandhomme and Barma bring up a 50-run stand; the 16-year old has actually looked solid with the bat. But there was too much to be done here for the two. They are 85/6 with 5 overs remaining. 

18:58(IST)

Rashid Khan bowls his third over of the match and gives away 7 runs; he's been a tad bit expensive but given the match is all but in the bag, that is understandable. They are 81/6 after 14 overs. 

18:53(IST)

Bhuvneshwar's 3rd over goes for 11 runs as De Grandhomme continues his one-man battle against what looks a certain defeat at this point. RCB are 74/6 after 13 overs. 

18:49(IST)

De Grandhomme manages to take advantage of two loose deliveries from Rashid Khan and gets a six and a four but it matters for little at this point. 8 overs remain and RCB need 169 runs to win. 

18:45(IST)

Kaul is it hit for a six by De Grandhomme but it hardly matters in the grand scheme of things. The required run rate has creeped over 20 now. RCB are 51-6 after 11 overs. 

18:42(IST)

Rashid Khan finally gets to bowl and concedes just four singles. At this point SRH will be looking to register as big a win as they can to improve their own NRR. RCB are 44/6 in 10 overs. 

18:36(IST)

Siddarth Kaul gets in a decent first over, conceding just 4 runs off it and it is time for the timeout. RCB will need a miracle to even lose in a respectable manner at this point. Remember, NRR can come into play towards the end of the season. They are 40/6 after 9 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 18:31(IST)

RCB have to be careful here. If they are to qualify for the playoffs, it looks most likely that it will be by coming 4th. They have to keep an eye on the margin of defeat so as to not hurt their net run rate too badly. At the moment this has been a total disaster from RCB's point of view. 

18:28(IST)

Nabi gets his fourth wicket and whatever can go wrong for RCB has gone wrong. Shivam Dube looks for a big shot but can only find Hooda in the deep. This is becoming embarrassing. They are 35/6 in 7.3 overs. 

18:26(IST)

7 overs down, RCB are 35/5 and amazingly it hasn't even been Rashid Khan who's done the damage; he's not even bowled his first over yet! RCB look finished already. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 18:25(IST)

Shivam Dubey sold Moeen a dummy!! Called him for the run and then sent him back when there was no hope of him making his ground back. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 18:24(IST)

What a catch by Warner to dismiss Kohli. Two feet either side of him and that would have been 4!! 

18:23(IST)

OUT! Virat Kohli is gone and that is surely the end of this run chase? A half volley from Sandeep is driven hard by Kohli but he finds Warner at cover. To make matters worse, Moeen Ali is run-out after - amazingly - running in a quite lax manner. Oh dear. 30/5 after 6.2 overs. 

18:19(IST)

Six runs taken from the final Powerplay over by RCB and they are 30/3 after 6 overs. Bairstow did miss a simple stumping chance - tired, perhaps? SRH are still on top though. 

18:16(IST)

Sandeep Sharma bowls his first over and gives away just two runs, exactly what the doctor ordered for SRH. RCB need to get a move on and soon. They are now 24/3 from 5 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 18:11(IST)

What a spell from Nabi!!! That is a massive massive wicket. If RCB go on to win this - it will be the greatest chase ever! 

18:10(IST)

Nabi strikes again and this time it is De Villiers who has to depart! Nabi didn't get his hat-trick but he did get his man and RCB are in tatters. What a start for SRH in the second innings. 

18:06(IST)

Out! Nabi strikes again and RCB are in trouble now as Hetmyer departs. The West Indian goes down the track but completely misreads the ball and leaves Bairstow with a simple stumping to complete. RCB are 20/2. 

18:04(IST)

Virat Kohli comes out to join Hetmyer in the middle. The West Indian manages to smash a six off Bhuvneshwar's second over but the over consisted of ones and twos otherwise; RCB need more than that. They are 20-1 after 3 overs. 

18:02(IST)

OUT! Mohammad Nabi strikes in his first over and Parthiv departs. A full toss from the Afghanistani spinner is hit straight to Manish Pandey inside the circle. Not a good start at all for RCB. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 17:59(IST)

Let’s not forget that the sunrisers have a quality attack and that’s why it’s important for Virat and AB to bat most of the overs. 

17:58(IST)

Quiet start for RCB as they manage only a solitary boundary courtesy of Parthiv. This is a big day for him; can he justify the team's decision to stick with him at the top? RCB are 7/0 after 1 over. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 17:57(IST)

It’s important for RCB to make sure the power play is a big one. The required run rate can’t go up. I would have liked to see Virat and/or AB open. One of them needs to bat for the bulk of this innings if RCB are to have a chance. 

SRH vs RCB in IPL 2019 was broadcast on Sunday (March 31) from 4:00 PM. SRH vs RCB live streaming was available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

PREVIEW: It’s still early days in the IPL with all teams still very much within reach of each other, but clues into how a team is poised can already be found.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have two points from two matches (one loss and one win), but there were positives to be gained even from their performance in defeat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand, have failed to get their batting line-up clicking and were also dealt a harsh hand in their last match against Mumbai Indians when umpire S Ravi failed to spot a critical no-ball. They currently sit on zero points from two matches.

It is in this scenario that both teams will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, with RCB desperate to mark their attendance on the points table and SRH looking to get consecutive home wins under their belt.

A 4pm start means the sun will be beating down on a pitch which was whimsical in nature during SRH’s match against Rajasthan Royals. But the day start might just favour the team batting first, with the ball expected to come on to the bat well.

It might just come down to the batting ammunition that each team possesses. While SRH bat deep, RCB must soon rise above their over-reliance on de Villiers and Kohli to turn their fortunes around in their third match.

Players to Watch Out For

Vijay Shankar: Another one in the breed of talented young all-rounders in Indian cricket, Vijay can be lethal with the bat in the lower order and handy with the ball. His quick-fire 35 off 15 balls against Rajasthan Royals in the last match is exactly the kind of innings that can prove to be the difference between victory and defeat in the end. Expect both top orders to fire, and the match to be decided by the contributions of those that make up the rear end of the batting line-up.

AB de Villiers: Expect AB de Villiers to take off from exactly where he left, after his innings of 70 off 41 balls in RCB’s last match against Mumbai Indians. It’s reaching that stage of the IPL season when de Villiers typically plays his first blockbuster innings (there’s at least one of those each season!) and what better time for him to do it when his team are in desperate need of a win? On a flat Hyderabad track, de Villiers’ likelihood of dominating increases manifold.

Team News/Availability

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The Sunrisers are expected to have a full squad of fit players to choose from, with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson playing a part in the last match too after recovering from injury. Big Billy Stanlake might also get a look-in after joining the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile are not available as they are with the Australian ODI team in UAE.

Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson (captain), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee
