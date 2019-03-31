IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB in Hyderabad, Highlights: As It Happened

PREVIEW: It’s still early days in the IPL with all teams still very much within reach of each other, but clues into how a team is poised can already be found.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have two points from two matches (one loss and one win), but there were positives to be gained even from their performance in defeat.
Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand, have failed to get their batting line-up clicking and were also dealt a harsh hand in their last match against Mumbai Indians when umpire S Ravi failed to spot a critical no-ball. They currently sit on zero points from two matches.
It is in this scenario that both teams will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, with RCB desperate to mark their attendance on the points table and SRH looking to get consecutive home wins under their belt.
A 4pm start means the sun will be beating down on a pitch which was whimsical in nature during SRH’s match against Rajasthan Royals. But the day start might just favour the team batting first, with the ball expected to come on to the bat well.
It might just come down to the batting ammunition that each team possesses. While SRH bat deep, RCB must soon rise above their over-reliance on de Villiers and Kohli to turn their fortunes around in their third match.
Players to Watch Out For
Vijay Shankar: Another one in the breed of talented young all-rounders in Indian cricket, Vijay can be lethal with the bat in the lower order and handy with the ball. His quick-fire 35 off 15 balls against Rajasthan Royals in the last match is exactly the kind of innings that can prove to be the difference between victory and defeat in the end. Expect both top orders to fire, and the match to be decided by the contributions of those that make up the rear end of the batting line-up.
AB de Villiers: Expect AB de Villiers to take off from exactly where he left, after his innings of 70 off 41 balls in RCB’s last match against Mumbai Indians. It’s reaching that stage of the IPL season when de Villiers typically plays his first blockbuster innings (there’s at least one of those each season!) and what better time for him to do it when his team are in desperate need of a win? On a flat Hyderabad track, de Villiers’ likelihood of dominating increases manifold.
Team News/Availability
Sunrisers Hyderabad: The Sunrisers are expected to have a full squad of fit players to choose from, with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson playing a part in the last match too after recovering from injury. Big Billy Stanlake might also get a look-in after joining the squad.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile are not available as they are with the Australian ODI team in UAE.
Probable XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson (captain), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee