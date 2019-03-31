IPL 2019 | Warner, Bairstow Enter Record Books En-Route Hyderabad Blitz

Loading...
Bairstow slammed 114 in just 56 balls which included 12 fours and seven sixes while Warner thumped 100 in 55 balls, his innings studded with five fours and five sixes. Having already recorded century stands in Hyderabad's first two games, the duo continued their stunning run stitching 185 runs for the opening wicket - the highest partnership in the history of IPL. Their efforts saw Hyderabad amass 231/2 - their highest ever IPL total.
Only once before in the IPL have two batsmen from the same team recorded centuries. Virat Kohli (109) and AB de Villiers (129) had achieved the feat back in 2016 against Gujarat Lions. In all T20s, this was the fourth such instance. The first time two batsmen from the same side scored individual centuries was in 2011 when Kevin O'Brien (119) and Hamish Marshall (102) slammed tons for Gloucestershire against Middlesex.
Earlier this year at the Bangladesh Premier League, Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw scored 100 each for Rangpur Riders against Chittagong Vikings.
First Published: March 31, 2019, 7:00 PM IST