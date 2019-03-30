IPL 2019 | You Destroyed my Day - Samson Tells Warner

Loading...
Samson’s unbeaten 102 went in vain eventually as Warner’s 67 off just 39 deliveries helped Hyderabad chase down the massive target on Friday night.
In a video posted by IPL, Warner is seen interviewing Samson, who said that the visitors would have needed a much bigger score to get the win.
"You destroyed my day. My 100 was not enough because of the way you batted. The way you started the innings we lost the game in the powerplay. We needed some 250 on the board with someone like you in the opposition. It was special," Samson told Warner.
“Ajinkya and I spoke that anything above 170 would be a good score but the wicket was getting better. When you guys (SRH) started to play it was better than when we started playing. 200 was good enough we thought, but the way you guys played 200 was short.”
“It was a slow wicket to start with and in the powerplay we struggled a bit with the ball coming onto the bat slowly. So I decided to spend some time at the wicket and that gave me a better idea and luckily I got on well.”
Warner, who missed the IPL last season and has comeback hungrier than before, had high praise for Samson’s ability to bat on a tricky surface.
"We didn't get off to a good start, a serious innings from Sanju and full credit to him. He came out and played really well. He allowed himself time and the wicket got better. Actually, I didn't think it was a 200 wicket. We have played on similar wickets where if you bowl that hard length it is tough to get under. He showed us how to go about it," said Warner.
Warner and Jonny Bairstow (45 off 28) set up the platform for the Sunrisers as they added 110 in the first 10 overs for the opening wicket.
"Me and Jonny have partnered really well since Kolkata. There have been a few hiccups with him trying to get off the mark. I have been hogging the strike a little bit, but over the years I have been held back a little bit.
"We know this ground pretty well. We know the dimensions well. There has been a breeze from one side for the last two days but tonight it wasn't there. You have to be calculative with your batting," he said.
Warner said he loves the local support here.
"One thing that inspires me is the local fans, they are amazing. We try and put on a good show. I enjoy playing in front of this crowd. They are fantastic."
Warner, who also got the Orange Cap for becoming the top run-scorer in the tournament so far, said: "It is orange, Sunrisers, why not."
First Published: March 30, 2019, 1:31 PM IST