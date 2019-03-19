IPL 2019: Star Studded Mumbai Indians Hope to Return to Winning Ways

Loading...
But the one area where Mumbai really outdoes the other teams in the tournament is seizing the opportunity and winning the big games. By their own admission, they like being pushed into a corner as that is when they perform at their finest. Mumbai, like CSK, were quite street smart at the auctions. They brought Quinton de Kock from Royal Challengers Bangalore before the auctions and barring that have kept most of the core of the squad similar to last season. They have a good mix of youth and experience. More importantly, most of the big names in the squad are in form which is an added bonus.
Mumbai won the title in 2013, 2015 and 2017. If they are a superstitious side, they would think that 2019 is their season and with the squad they have, at least on paper, they have every right to believe so.
STRENGTHS
Mumbai's USP is their Indian contingent. Rohit Sharma will probably be one of the first names in a T20 side anywhere in the world and as captain has been adept at handling his side quite well. They then have Jasprit Bumrah who is regarded as the best death bowler in the world at the moment and is certainly expected to be Mumbai's trump card this year. In Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, Mumbai have two all-rounders who can bat at various positions, belt the ball all around the park and provide the side with crucial overs. Ishan Kishan is again one of the most talented wicket-keeper batsman going around in the country while Mayank Markande having recently made is India debut has also been impressive. Finally, who can forget the talismanic Yuvraj Singh? His experience is certain to help the youngsters in the side.
WEAKNESS
Mumbai's biggest weakness is how much time they take to get their campaign up and running each year. Some seasons they have managed to drag it back on track but other times they haven't been so lucky. The other cause of concern for the Rohit-led side is the lack of experience in the spin bowling department. Mumbai have Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Jayant Yadav and Krunal as their spinners - all hugely talented but not as experienced especially against top quality batsmen. In places such as Bangalore and Mohali where the surfaces are ripe for shot-making, Mumbai might feel the pinch without a specialist spinner.
PAST RECORD
Winners: 2013, 2015, 2017
Runners-up: 2010
Mumbai have blown hot and cold in the IPL. They started off slowly finishing fifth and seventh in 2008 & 2009 respectively but since gained momentum making it to the last four stages in seven of the next nine years. They did not have the best of times last time around failing to make it to the playoffs and will be itching to get back in the hunt.
2019 AUCTION ACTION
Mumbai were pretty smart during the auctions and retained as many players as they could. Among the big name players, they got Yuvraj Singh for his base price of INR 1 Cr and Lasith Malinga, for 2 Cr. De Kock was traded from Bangalore before the auctions started and considering the form the South African has been in recently, seems to be a worthwhile decision by the Mumbai think-tank. Apart from them, Mumbai also got Anmolpreet Singh for INR 80 lakh. The right-hander has been racking up some good numbers for his domestic team and might be a surprise package this time around.
WORLD CUP EFFECT
Mumbai will be without pacer Jason Behrendorff and Malinga for the start of the season with both players on national duty for their respective countries. While Behrendorff will be involved with Australia playing a five-match ODI series in UAE against Pakistan, Malinga will be leading Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series against South Africa. De Kock might also have to leave the IPL in the latter stages for South Africa's World Cup preparation.
SQUAD:
Rohit Sharma (c), Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Rasikh Salam, Lasith Malinga, Barinder Sran
First Published: March 19, 2019, 8:07 AM IST