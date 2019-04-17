IPL 2019 | Stiff Back Ends Dhoni's 121-Match Streak for CSK

Loading...
Dhoni last missed a match for Chennai in 2010 and was on a stunning streak of 121 games for his franchise. Raina, who came out for the toss, made it clear that Dhoni has no major injury and will be back for the next encounter. Dhoni was also seen playing football and bowling gently before the game.
"Dhoni wanted to take some rest, he'll be back in the next game," said Raina.
The wicketkeeper-batsman has only missed four games for his franchise, with three being in 2010 when he was ruled out for 10 days because of shoulder injury. It's Raina who has captained Chennai in all of those previous three games and has a win-ratio of 100 percent.
Chennai have been in superb form this season, having won seven of their eight matches. Dhoni has once again led from the front, with 230 runs to his name at an average of 76.67.
First Published: April 17, 2019, 8:52 PM IST