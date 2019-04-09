IPL 2019 | Still Scope for Improvement in the Team: Ashwin

Loading...
"It was too close for comfort but the good thing is we are having some really close games this year. The biggest positive is that we still have scope for improvement." said Ashwin in the post-match presentation.
"There is enough ability in the dressing room to work on. Mujeeb knows Mohali pretty well and has been bowling with the new ball for Afghanistan. Sometimes figures don't do justice but I felt Mujeeb bowled really well. It was a good match-up between him and Bairstow."
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar was meanwhile pleased with his side's bowling effort as they made chasing 150 look tough especially after the dew set in.
"I am pretty happy with the way we bowled, especially after the dew came in. Yorkers and slower balls became difficult but we still executed our plans.
"It's a good thing that we have a short break now, it gives us time to assess ourselves midway through the tournament."
KL Rahul was named Man-of-the-Match for his unbeaten 71 as the opener continued his solid form.
"I didn't start off the way I wanted to in the first couple of games but I am just enjoying my batting. The batting group is doing well so far. I have been playing with Mayank and Chris for a long time, and with the way Mayank is striking the ball, it gives me a bit more time to settle."
First Published: April 9, 2019, 12:23 AM IST