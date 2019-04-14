IPL 2019 | Suchith Replaces Injured Harshal at Delhi Capitals

Loading...
Suchith plays domestic cricket for Karnataka and is a left-arm spinner and handy lower-order batsman. He was first picked in the IPL by Mumbai Indians in 2015 and last played at the tournament in 2016. He was retained by the franchise the following year but did not play a game.
In all, Suchith has played 14 games at the IPL and has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 8.98. He is coming off a good Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for Karnataka where he picked up 10 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.55. He was one of the major reasons behind Karnataka's victory in the tournament.
🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2019
Speaking on the selection of Suchith for the remainder of the IPL 2019, Head Coach Ricky Ponting said, “It is unfortunate that Harshal Patel injured his right hand during our match against the Kings XI Punjab. We had to wait for a while to get confirmation on the same, and the X-ray reports showed that he has a fracture. Therefore, we conducted a few trials in Kolkata, and have come to the conclusion that Jagadeesha Suchith is the right man to replace Patel. He has previous experience of playing in the IPL, and can help the team in achieving its objectives this season.”
Harshal's IPL ended when he fractured his right hand in the game against the Kings XI Punjab earlier this season. He has been advised a rest period of three-four weeks. The 28-year-old featured in two games for the Delhi-based outfit this season and returned two wickets.
First Published: April 14, 2019, 6:51 AM IST