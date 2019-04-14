IPL 2019 | Suchith Replaces Injured Harshal at Delhi Capitals

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



We're delighted to welcome #JagadeeshaSuchith as the newest member in our #DelhiCapitals squad.



Suchith replaces Harshal following an injury ruling him out for the rest of IPL. We wish him a speedy recovery.



Read: https://t.co/or07cRHHTs#ThisIsNewDelhi pic.twitter.com/Xz16osUhuB