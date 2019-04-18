Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

WATCH | Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar Have a Surprise for Hyderabad's Kids

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 18, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
(Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Twitter)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have had mixed fortunes so far in the IPL, they started brilliantly with one defeat in the first four games before going on a three-match losing streak that was finally halted against the table-toppers Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

Hyderabad, who rode the half centuries of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to complete the six wicket win against an MS Dhoni-less CSK, are currently fifth on the points table.

But before they took the field against CSK, all-rounders Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar decided to take to the streets of Hyderabad for a few rounds of gully cricket.




In a video shared on Twitter by IPL, Rashid and Shankar can be seen playing cricket with the local kids. The duo also obliged the young fans with photographs after the game.

Neither Rashid nor Shankar have set the stage on fire this season. Rashid hasn’t had as much success with the ball and has taken only eight wickets in as many games. India all-rounder Shankar has managed only 139 runs with one wicket in eight games.

Hyderabad’s batting has been one of their main areas of concern as the middle-order has failed to deliver under pressure and have had to depend on the top order performances of Warner and Bairstow so far.

Hyderabad, who were runners-up last year, host the Kolkata Knight Riders next on Sunday before they travel to Chennai to face CSK on Tuesday.


