IPL 2019 | Surface Was Tricky to Play on from Ball One: Fleming

“Today right from ball one it was tricky throughout. So you are asking the batters, you want them to be positive, you want them to play a nice brand of cricket but you need a little bit of luck & a lot of skill,” Fleming said in the post-match press conference.
“We are not creating enough luck & we are probably not skillful with our decision making at the moment or in these conditions. It's been a tough season for our batters, certainly at home & today was no different.”
Suryakumar Yadav played a key knock for MI, hitting a 54-ball 71 as the three-time champs cruised through to the final. Fleming said his batting was ‘outstanding’ but rued not being able to get him out earlier, when Murali Vijay dropped the batsman on 11.
“Yadav played an outstanding knock. We had an opportunity to get rid of him early as well. I thought we had enough runs in a pressure situation on that surface to create chances to win.
“We just had to be good enough in the field and stay patient and bowl enough balls that would create doubts in their minds.
“It was unfortunate that we couldn’t get him early and then there was a nice partnership that they had that just pushed them on enough.”
Fleming was also full of praise for MI as a side, saying he would love to go up against them once again in the final. CSK will have to win Qualifier 2 to set up a rematch between the sides in the summit clash.
“They are a good side, they are confident & they are playing well. They are putting us under pressure and they are playing a nice brand of cricket even in our conditions.
They have got some players who have become more suited to that and they’ve got a pretty good record in Chennai. So they do adjust pretty well.
“They are in form; they have got a nice, balanced side so they are a good challenge. When you come up against a side like that, it can always be 50-50 & so far they have had their way. We love to have another go at it against them.”
First Published: May 8, 2019, 8:30 AM IST