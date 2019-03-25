IPL 2019 | T20 Requires Some Unorthodox Cricket: Pant

Loading...
"I've been leading India A and the domestic sides well so I was really prepared to take on the captaincy. It's been a great experience so far. Our preparation was on point and we ticked all the boxes in training. " said Iyer in the post-match presentation.
"Pant is really a destructive batsmen and we saw that today. He has matured well over the years , today he played four dot balls but then struck at over 250. He's also a great character to be with," added Iyer, talking about destructor-in-chief Rishabh Pant.
Pant was named man-of-the-match for his 78 off just 27 balls.
"I am trying to learn everyday in my cricketing career, it's always a great feeling when you score runs and the team wins." said Pant.
"Today I was looking to up the scoring rate and the chance I took came off. In T20 you have to be a bit unorthodox and try to do things differently. I am happy to bat in any position as long as the team wins." he added.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma meanwhile said his team paid for their mistakes and failed to execute their plans, especially against Pant.
"First game is always challenging as you have new players in the squad. But today we made a lot of mistakes. " he said.
"We were in the game for the first 10 overs but then the way Pant batted, you have to give him credit. We didn't execute our plans well and we need to learn from our mistakes as quickly as possible. We didn't go in with the leg-spinner as I thought pitch might have something for the pacers and also DC had a lot of left-handers,
"The combination might change for the next game depending on the opposition. The pitch was good and it was coming onto the bat. Yuvi played brilliantly and if someone from the top 4 could have scored 70+ then the result could have been different." he added.
First Published: March 25, 2019, 12:34 AM IST