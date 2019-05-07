IPL 2019 | Tahir Becomes Seventh Bowler to Complete 300 T20 Wickets

Loading...
The 40-year-old has been in outstanding form in this year's IPL and is currently the second leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps to his name.
Despite taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries, Tahir wasn't at his best against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 as Chennai lost the game by six wickets and will now have to play against the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Having played all around the world, Tahir achieved this feat in his 247th match. Tahir, who is set to retire from ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, also has two five-wicket hauls in T20s.
Shahid Afridi, Sunil Narine, and Shakib Al Hasan are the only other spinners to have achieved this milestone before. Meanwhile, it's his Chennai teammate Dwayne Bravo who leads the chart with 488 scalps.
First Published: May 7, 2019, 11:29 PM IST