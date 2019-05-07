Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Tahir Becomes Seventh Bowler to Complete 300 T20 Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Tahir Becomes Seventh Bowler to Complete 300 T20 Wickets

Imran Tahir in action. (IPL)

Loading...
Chennai Super Kings leg-spinner Imran Tahir became the seventh bowler to pick up 300 wickets in Twenty20s on Tuesday (May 7).

The 40-year-old has been in outstanding form in this year's IPL and is currently the second leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps to his name.

Tahir

Despite taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries, Tahir wasn't at his best against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 as Chennai lost the game by six wickets and will now have to play against the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Having played all around the world, Tahir achieved this feat in his 247th match. Tahir, who is set to retire from ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, also has two five-wicket hauls in T20s.

Shahid Afridi, Sunil Narine, and Shakib Al Hasan are the only other spinners to have achieved this milestone before. Meanwhile, it's his Chennai teammate Dwayne Bravo who leads the chart with 488 scalps.
chennai super kingsImran Tahiripl 2019
First Published: May 7, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking