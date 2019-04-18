IPL 2019 | This Defeat Was a Good Wake-Up Call for Us: Raina

Loading...
Batting first, CSK's openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson put on a 79-run stand in 9.5 overs, but Hyderabad restricted them to just 132 for 5 with Rashid Khan picking up two wickets. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner then slammed half-centuries as the hosts won with 3.1 overs to spare.
"Very good performance all around. Obviously, CSK started really well with the bat and we couldn't take early wickets, but we played really well in the back half and we took our chances in the field as well," Williamson said at the post-match presentation.
"We showed that intensity and the chase was superb. I don't think the wicket changed too much and what we've seen here is that each wicket is different. We always need to adapt to the wicket, and we'll look to build on this performance.
"Rashid (Khan) has been an outstanding performer for us over a number of years and on such surfaces he is a big threat for the opposition when it's just holding on. He was brilliant and he was able to take those middle order wickets. Now every game is different and we need to do the same for our next one. Warner's was a match-winning knock along with Jonny (Bairstow). This is the kind of stroke-making we've become used to when he comes out to the middle. Those two have knocked out a bulk of the runs and made it easy for us. We weren't quite ourselves in the last few matches and we wanted to come back to doing what we've always done well. But again, each match is different and we need to build on this one."
Warner, who was the Man of the Match for his 25-ball 50, said he decided to take the attack to the opposition after playing a couple of slow knocks in the previous two matches, against Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.
"Sometimes in our chases we have been a bit hesitant and that's why I tried to bat 20 overs," he said, referring to his earlier knocks.
"Against Kings XI Punjab I thought the wicket was a bit tough. Credit to Jonny, we complement and mix and match each other really well. I have fantastic support from over the world and it has been overwhelming here in India."
Bairstow, meanwhile, said the left-right combination made him and Warner a successful pair.
"I was very pleased to be there till the end. Someone from the top four needed to be there and I am really happy I was the one," he said.
"I think it's handy to have a right hand - left hand combination. We complement each other really well. I think we got a very good team. Today our bowlers did well to restrict them in the last 11 or 12 overs, they're improving in every game."
Chennai Super Kings were without MS Dhoni, who opted for rest due to a stiff back. Stand-in skipper Suresh Raina called the game a 'wake up call'.
"I think it is a very good wake up call, to be honest," he said.
"I think we didn't put a decent score on the board and kept losing wickets. Faf (du Plessis) and (Shane) Watson gave us a good start but we could not capitalize. We lost too many wickets in between and that's why it cost us the game. We should have looked for partnerships and should have rotated our strike better. Hence, we were 30 runs short.
"He (Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff in the last match. Probably he will play in the next game against RCB in Bangalore. Imran Tahir (who picked up two wickets) has been giving us breakthroughs. You just throw the ball to him and he delivers. He has been bowling really well."
First Published: April 18, 2019, 12:23 AM IST