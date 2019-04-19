IPL 2019 | Thought 140 Was a Good Score on This Surface: Rohit

Loading...
“We thought 140 would be a good score on that surface,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation.
“Me and Quinny thought of keeping wicket in hand so that our power hitters could play the way they have been playing.
“Even in the last ODI against Australia, we found it tough to chase. Chahar has a good attitude and is clear in what he wants to do. We wanted to play him last year as well.
“They had a lot of left-handers and Chahar was confident of bowling to them. Jayant also was an obvious swap for same reason. We wanted to exploit Cutting with the new ball and I thought the decision to send him up the order was a good one. The top three remain same, number four, five and six are decided according to situation.”
Shreyas Iyer rued yet another home loss for his team.
“It’s important to win these home games. We were outplayed in all three departments. We wanted to chase but I felt we gave away 20 runs extra. Death bowling is a concern. The ball was stopping in the second innings and it was difficult for new batsmen.”
Hardik Pandya was named man-of-the-match for his blitzkrieg knock of 32 from 15 balls.
“I don’t think I have hit the ball better, I have been working hard in the nets and it's coming off for me. I am reading the wicket well this season. I hope to keep going like this throughout the season.”
First Published: April 19, 2019, 12:18 AM IST