IPL 2019: Home & Away Format Retained as IPL Group Stage Schedule Released

The schedule is balanced in terms of afternoon matches/weekend matches and travel. The board has factored the 2019 Lok Sabha elections dates/phases in the respective states and cities and clearance thereof.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the IPL opener, which will begin on March 23.
"The BCCI is pleased to announce that not only will the entire tournament be held in India, but also each of the eight franchises will play their 7 home games at their respective venues.
The Board thanks the Election Commission of India, local police authorities at each venue for their cooperation. This has ensured that the league sticks to the home and away format. The schedule for Playoffs will be announced later." said BCCI in a press release.
The schedule of this year's edition has been released in parts by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that would be a staggered process in seven phases stretched across April and May.
"It's just great that the BCCI have come up with the full IPL schedule finally. I must congratulate the board and everyone involved because it must not have been an easy task settling for the 'Home and Away' format in an election year. Now we can get down to planning and execution for travel as well as logistics of the team in the second half of the tournament," Delhi Capitals director Mustafa Ghouse told CricketNext on Tuesday.
The final group game will be played on May 5 in Mumbai, where Mumbai Indians will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Earlier, the BCCI announced the schedule of the first 17 matches that will be played during the two-week period from March 23 to April 5 across the eight home venues of the respective franchises.
All teams are playing a minimum of four matches with the newly-christened Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing five matches in that phase.
