IPL 2019 | Tried to be the Best Man I Could & That Worked: Warner

Warner’s form has been something of a revelation, mostly because he spent a year on the sidelines as a result of the fall-out from the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.
However, the southpaw – who will be a part of the Australia side to compete in the ICC World Cup 2019 – admitted after the match that the time off actually helped him.
“I just put the bat down and tried to be the best man I can be, the best husband I can be and that's worked for me,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
He did admit that he had also taken up a new role in the SRH camp as the resident funnyman. “Yeah I try to be the funnyman in the team, the prankster!”
Yet Warner’s form was no laughing matter. He currently leads the orange cap race with 692 runs and even though he won’t play any further part in the tournament, his showing this season was at another level.
Warner says him keeping more still while batting as well as being able to back himself no matter the situation was key to his form this season.
“I think it just goes back to being still as a batsman. I get the tendency to moving around a bit if there have been a few dots. But I have worked hard over the last few months.
“The game plan is to back yourself, the first six overs are crucial with bat or ball. It’s simple: after that, just back your natural game.”
"It's obviously great to get out there and do your job properly. We've got a great deck to bat on. The ground staff have worked tirelessly to prepare good wickets and then it's about going back to basics and backing your instincts.”
Rashid Khan, whose 3-21 was key in ensuring KXIP’s batsmen were always behind the asking rate during their chase, said changing his length was key to his good showing.
"Taking three wickets in the game was tough. I was thinking of simply bowling economically at first. I just studied where I gave away runs, had a chat with the coaching staff.
“I think I bowled too full. Now I'm just hitting a good length and changing it up.”
He was also full of praise for his teammates, saying that the win was a ‘team effort’ and heaping particular praise on Warner.
“It was totally a team effort. The way the boys played, the batting was superb since the wicket seemed one where 170-175 was a par score.
“The way Warner played through the tournament was amazing. We are quite pleased to send him out on a winning note and I wish him the best for the World Cup."
First Published: April 30, 2019, 12:49 AM IST