IPL 2019 | Twitter Applauds Another Professional Performance from Chennai Super Kings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
The Eden Gardens witnessed a spectacular game as Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious against Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets on Sunday.






Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, MS Dhoni’s ploy to bring in Mitchell Santner worked wonders as Sunil Narine was dismissed cheaply at 2.





 





Chris Lynn put up a splendid batting display at the start. The opener laid the platform for Kolkata, scoring 82 runs from just 51 balls.







Faf du Plessis’ dived in to take a fantastic catch of Robin Uthappa. He went on to take four catches in the innings.






Imran Tahir’s brilliant spell of bowling didn’t allow KKR to break free as the hosts were restricted to 161/8 in 20 overs.






On the other hand, Chennai kept losing wickets at regular intervals even though the scorecard kept ticking. However, Suresh Raina finally stood up and scored an important fifty.





 





With MS Dhoni gone, the match was heading towards a close finish. However, Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial knock of 31*(17) ensured CSK won against KKR for a second time this season.






First Published: April 14, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
