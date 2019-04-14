IPL 2019 | Twitter Applauds Another Professional Performance from Chennai Super Kings

Source: AFP

Fine, methodical chase by CSK, handing out lesson to KKR’s batsmen who were given to needless, reckless excess and finished about 20 runs short. In the end, that proved decisive

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 14, 2019



Another day, another tight game and fantastic finish in the IPL. A lot of players seem to be at the peak of their powers - most of the big names are performing well, and taking their game to a new level. #KKRvCSK

— Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) April 14, 2019

On a roll @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu Brilliant really ... different players show up to seal the deal #KKRvCSK Well done !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) April 14, 2019



Is #ShubmanGill playing dis match ?? Oh now I understand tomorrow is d World Cup selection Who says it’s a team game ?? Sometimes it’s quite obvious to d eyes #KKRvCSK

— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 14, 2019

Mitchell Santner has to be the perfect successor to Daniel Vettori. Nothing too much to get scared of, just that he makes scoring an awkward task, which in turn produces wickets for his team.#KKRvCSK — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) April 14, 2019

When intuition works better than statistics. Spin to Narine is theoretically a bad idea, but Dhoni knows better.... #IPL2019 #KKRvCSK — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 14, 2019



KKR are well set here. Lynn hit Chahar out the attack; Narine tried to attack Santner but failed - but the intent was there. The RH/LH combination of Lynn & Rana is countering the spin threat of Jadeja & Tahir. They’ve got a great platform from which to launch now. #IPL #KKRvCSK

— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 14, 2019

As of now Chris Lynn Is Only Dealing With Fours and Sixes , It's Good For KKR #KKRvCSK #MyGameFace — Mukesh singh (@Mukeshs_0981) April 14, 2019



Faf takes a blinder.#KKRvCSK

— Gautam Sodhi (@GautamSodhi1) April 14, 2019

Fabulous Du Plesis for a reason!! Top athlete. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2019



At the end of 14 overs, KKR were121/3. Then Tahir removed Lynn and Russell next over to snap the momentum and help restrict them to just 40 from the last 36 balls. Incredible. #KKRvCSK

— Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) April 14, 2019



Someone catch Tahir, please, and bring him back. Still has an over to bowl #KKRvCSK #IPL2019

— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) April 14, 2019

What a crazy passage of play! Furious six hitting hitting, clever bowling by Tahir, two superb catches and both Lynn and Russell back in the dug out in the same over — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 14, 2019



Shane Watson's underwhelming #IPL2019 continues.

He was fantastic in #PSL2019, but hasn't been able to transfer the form over so far..#KKRvCSK #KKRvsCSK



— CricBlog (@cric_blog) April 14, 2019

Mr. IPL has finally turned up. Raina must have been under pressure, good to see him bidding his time at the crease. #KKRvCSK — Manya (@CSKian716) April 14, 2019

MS and Raina batting together are a delight to watch. #CSKvKKR — DIVYANSHU (@MSDivyanshu) April 14, 2019



MS deserves the MoM for his leadership. His captaincy played the decisive role in CSK's win #KKRvCSK #IPL2019

— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 14, 2019



SIR's willow shining all right! Three boundaries! 11 off 8 now! #WhistlePodu #Yellove

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 14, 2019

As i said, CSK's lower order is outstanding. Major positive this game was Raina and Jadeja giving us the win. Each player of CSK has performed now in one match or another. This is what makes CSK the best team in IPL #IPL2019 #CSKvKKR #csk — Adharsh Bharadwaj (@cricadharsh) April 14, 2019

First Published: April 14, 2019, 8:10 PM IST