IPL 2019 | Twitter Celebrates Another Hardik Pandya Finish

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
Source: AFP

On a tricky deck, Mumbai Indians managed to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time in the season. It came down to Hardik Pandya who hit 37 runs in 16 balls to take his side home by five wickets.






Earlier, Bangalore lost Virat Kohli early in the piece but Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers hit fifties as they fought their way through on a tough surface, riding some luck to take their side to a score of 171/7.























In reply, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma registered the most runs for Mumbai in the Powerplay before Ali struck twice in an over to keep his side in the game.











Hardik Pandya took his side home with a fine cameo at the end.











AB de VilliersHardik Pandyaipl 2019Mumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli
First Published: April 16, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
