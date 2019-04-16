IPL 2019 | Twitter Celebrates Another Hardik Pandya Finish

Source: AFP

after snapping their six match losing streak in the last game, RCB have started a new one #MIvRCB

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 15, 2019



Hardik finishes it with a flourish. RCB left to rue giving him a life when he had just come in to bat. Overall, poor bowling apart from Moeen and Chahal

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019

Mumbai Indians have now won three of their last four matches and are third in the league. They are in this position despite not playing anywhere near their best cricket - their bowling remains inconsistent & their middle order very fragile. #IPL #MIvRCB — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 15, 2019



Brute of a delivery to get Kohli out by Behrendorff! That clean action and extra bounce make him a fantastic pick. Glad Australia didn't leave him out for Hazlewood. #MIvRCB

— Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) April 15, 2019

Jason Behrendorff to Virat Kohli in T20 cricket Balls 14 Runs 17 Wickets 2 Average 8.50 Balls Per Wicket 7.0 Run Rate 7.28 @mipaltan @RCBTweets #IPL #MIvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 15, 2019



The genius of #AB. Hits boundaries of perfectly respectable balls.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019

Mr 360° is taking #RCB to a good score here. Brilliant batting. — srikrishna (@1998Srikrishna) April 15, 2019



AB de Villiers is in blazing form... Setting the IPL ablaze! Would be a pity if he won't turn up for South Africa for World Cup. Have one final go at the premier trophy before you hang up your boots? @ABdeVilliers17 @OfficialCSA

— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 15, 2019

The ✈️players are having a ball (with the ball, I'm sorry) in #IPL2019! Top-7 are all non-! 6/12 - Josephv SRH 4/11 - Nabiv RCB 4/11 - Curranv DC 4/21 - Rabadav RCB 4/22 - Rabadav SRH 4/27 - Tahirv KKR 4/31 - Malingav RCB#MakeStatsGreatAgain #MIvRCB #Malinga — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 15, 2019



59*(38) & 75(51) by AB in last two innings. Both come under lots of pressure and he is a retired cricketer from international cricket. Just WOW.

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2019

Not the end @RCBTweets would have liked, @ABdeVilliers17 should've got maximum strike. Moen Ali, really well played! 170+ is not thay bad a total afterall#RCBvMI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 15, 2019



It took Moeen just 4 deliveries to get rid of Rohit and QDK. Why didn't he come on earlier #MIvRCB

— Pramod Ananth (@pramz) April 15, 2019

Scored 50 with the bat and now removed both the openers, Moeen Ali is on FIIIRRREEE!!!! — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 15, 2019



I thought this would be a very stiff run chasem but Mumbai Indians killing it with exhilarating strokes from Rohit and de Kock. Aided by some poor bowling by RCB

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019

2/27, Chahal has been the most consistent RCBian this season without getting much credit for it. — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 15, 2019



Hardik has been sensational at the end of the innings this season. In overs 18, 19 & 20 he has scored 125 runs off 49 balls & has been out once. That is a run rate of 15.30 RPO - +5.98 RPO above expectation for that stage of the innings. @RCBTweets @mipaltan #IPL #MIvRCB

— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 15, 2019

Mumbai cannot let games slip like this.. NRR will matter, and sloppy cricket will come and bite then — if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) April 15, 2019



Nobody can stop India from winning the World Cup if Hardik Pandya continues to do in England what he is doing here in the IPL now. #IPL2019 #MIvRCB

— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 15, 2019

Bizarre decision to bring in Negi, who has lost plenty of matches with the ball for RCB - usually by being put in an awful match-up for him. Further evidence that Kohli the tactician is lacking. #IPL2019 — Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) April 15, 2019

First Published: April 16, 2019, 12:02 AM IST