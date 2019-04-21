Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Celebrates Delhi's Home Win Against Punjab

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 12:24 AM IST
(Credit: IPLT20)

Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan’s half-centuries ensured that Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways at home after they registered a five-wicket victory at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.







Batting first, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal struggled to get going. But KXIP still dominated the first half of their innings courtesy of Chris Gayle and his big hitting. But after his dismissal, the visitors suffered a stumble in the middle overs but recovered well at the end to post 163.

















Axar Patel and Colin Ingram’s combined effort to remove Gayle garnered plenty of praise










Despite the early wicket Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan did not shy away from playing his natural game. Shreyas Iyer also played his strokes and the duo stitched together a massive stand.







There was drama also in the middle, with Dhawan mocking Ashwin at the non-striker’s end.










Rishabh Pant did not do himself any favours with a poor shot to get dismissed in a crunch situation.







But captain Shreyas Iyer ensured that Delhi crossed the line with two balls to spare.











Delhi Capitalsipl 2019Kings XI punjabshikhar dhawanshreyas iyer
First Published: April 21, 2019, 12:15 AM IST
