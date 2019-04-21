IPL 2019 | Twitter Celebrates Delhi's Home Win Against Punjab

(Credit: IPLT20)

Delhi emerging as v dangerous side. Have mercurial batsmen and bowlers who can transform a match as seen tonite. Now beginning to win at home too. Well done!

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 20, 2019

That is the first win for @DelhiCapitals in a regulation home match this season. They had previously lost three and won one on a Super Over. #IPL #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 20, 2019



Look on Ashwin's face says it all. Punjab did well here with the ball, lost to the conditions.

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 20, 2019

.@KagisoRabada25 too good throughout! Overall should be satisfying for @DelhiCapitals because @henrygayle was looking terrific at the top!#DCvKXIP — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 20, 2019



A fantastic piece of fielding from Colin Ingram right on the boundary rope removes a rampant Chris Gayle for 69 off 37. How I wanted to see a Gayle hundred today though. #IPL2019 #DCvKXIP #DCvsKXIP

— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 20, 2019

Yet another masterclass from Chris Gayle comes to an end, wonderful catch to dismiss him. But overall a Storm I wanted from him!! ❤️ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2019



Curran playing, Ingram playing, 160+ total, Delhi chasing. So much to remind me of Delhi's collapse against Punjab in the first game

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 20, 2019

Who gets the @Vivo_India phone for catch of the match Ingram or Axar ? — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) April 20, 2019



Wowzers!!! What a brilliant double play. Love these fielding innovations that have come into the game. Super stuff Ingram! #DCvKXIP

— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 20, 2019

Chris Gayle caught by Axar Patel What about Colin Ingram who did all the hard work?#DCvKXIP #IPL2019#IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 20, 2019



Wonderful batting from Dhawan and Shreyas. On this wicket, this is quite the perfect approach from the two most accomplished batsmen in the team.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2019

Shreyas batting versus spin? I’ll buy tickets to watch. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) April 20, 2019



Murugan Ashwin, who has rarely erred in line this IPL struggling. Shows the effect of dew

— Adharsh Bharadwaj (@cricadharsh) April 20, 2019



Epic troll by Gabbar! #DCvKXIP

— Amit Banerjee (@akb287) April 20, 2019

Alpha Ashwin trying to instill fear in the non-striker. Lord Dhawan unfazed.#DCvKXIP — Manya (@CSKian716) April 20, 2019



Rishabh Pant is talented. That's it.

— Hardik Worah (@HardikWorah) April 20, 2019

#IPL2019 #DCvKXIP What was that? Feel sad that Pant had thrown away every single opportunity to finish games. #Talent But..hasnt fired..needs to finish games.. 36 off 30 balls.. Not the shot one would expect. — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) April 20, 2019



Apparently, Rishabh Pant has no idea whether Raj and Simran got together.

Why?

As usual, he didn't stay till the end.

— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 20, 2019

Top innings from Shreyas Iyer. The kind a top-order player should play in a run-chase. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2019



#DC fans are already an endangered species. Don't keep testing our hearts like this. Anyway, Thanks for the win boys

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 20, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan ~ Experience knock Shreyas Iyer ~ Responsible knock Colin Ingram ~ Impressive cameo Rishabh Pant ~ Disappoints again#DCvKXIP — DEVENDRA SAINI (@DevendersainiS) April 20, 2019



Another top innings from Captain Shreyas Iyer. What a form he's in. If he continues playing like this he might get a ticket for Team India very soon. Congrats Delhi Capitals #KXIPvDC #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/FC3v3iDKU6

— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 20, 2019

First Published: April 21, 2019, 12:15 AM IST