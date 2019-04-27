IPL 2019 | Twitter Celebrates RR's Thumping Win Over SRH

Loading...

- 6th successive win for chasing side at Jaipur

- 1st win for RR v SRH since readmission

- 1st win for RR v SRH at Jaipur since 2013

- RR: Back-to-back win for the first time in #IPL2019

- SRH: Won 1/5 away from HYD#MakeStatsGreatAgain #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 27, 2019

In IPL, everyone has started thinking he's a Dhoni... Taking even the most straightforward chases into the final over. #IPL2019 #RRvSRH — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 27, 2019

Shreyas Gopal has quite a GIANT appetite. First Kohli, then ABD and now Williamson. He just can't stop killing Giants. Can he? #RRvSRH #IPL2019 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 27, 2019

The way @im_manishpandey has played in the last couple of innings, it's been a treat to watch. He played similarly in the 2014 edition of #IPL when @KKRiders lifted the coveted trophy. That knock in the final! Good old days! #RRvSRH — Nikhil (@IamNicck) April 27, 2019

Lovely to see Manish Pandey revel in his role of no.3 for the last two innings. The good thing is that he is getting to face spin more, a good player of which he is. That's making his run-scoring easier and delightful as well. #RRvSRH #IPL19 #VIVOIPL — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) April 27, 2019

Fastest fifties for Manish Pandey in IPL: (By balls)



25 - SRH v CSK, Chennai, 2019

26 - KKR v MI, Kolkata, 2016

27 - SRH v RR, Jaipur, 2019*#RRvSRH — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 27, 2019

Manish Pandey adjudged stumped after being caught. Hopefully the decision will be reversed in the innings break #RRvsSRH — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) April 27, 2019

Manish Pandey falls. In more ways than one. #RRvSRH — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 27, 2019

#SRH are wasting Rashid Khan's striking abilities. Big opportunity missed. Should promote him like Narine. Can change the game in a couple of overs. — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) April 27, 2019

Much needed blows at the end from Rashid 👏 #srh ends up with 160 , good score but not a match winning total. 10 -15 runs short.. need to bowl well to win the game#RRvSRH — srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) April 27, 2019

Rahane and Livingstone take a leaf out of Watson coaching manual against Rashid. — cricBC (@cricBC) April 27, 2019

Rajasthan batsmen not leaving the crease till the ball is delivered. Ravi Ashwin for the win! — if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) April 27, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane is suddenly batting like peak Ajinkya Rahane. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 27, 2019

Livingstone looked pretty good there, and against Rashid of all bowers. Should be looked at as the answer to England’s T20 middle order issues. — Kieran (@BerbaSpin) April 27, 2019

I am always flummoxed about why Sanju Samson isn't playing at the highest level. He has everything needed. I would be very keen to know what is coming in the way of consistency, which is what is preventing him from being a regular India player. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2019

We all thought RR is quite a messed up squad when the captaincy role was handed to Steve Smith and Jos Buttler flew back home but they have since won 3 out of 4 games with wins against some pre-tournament favs like MI, KKR and SRH. #IPL2019 — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 27, 2019

Changing captains seemed to have worked for Rajasthan Royals. #IPL2019 — Naeemah (@NaeemahBenjamin) April 27, 2019

Bhuvi, Warner and the entire @rajasthanroyals dugout breaks into laughter as Turner FINALLY gets off the mark after 5 straight ducks. Oh, the moment. Will be remembered for some time now. All smiles in Jaipur 😂💙 #IPL2019 #RRvSRH — Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi2929) April 27, 2019

Ashton Turner is finally opened his account in the IPL at fourth match of asking,



The reaction from him, the team dugout and the fans tells the entire story. 👏😂#RRvSRH #IPL2019 — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) April 27, 2019

First Published: April 27, 2019, 11:50 PM IST