Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Celebrates RR's Thumping Win Over SRH

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 27, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Twitter Celebrates RR's Thumping Win Over SRH

Loading...
Rajasthan Royals may not have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015 but in their last game at home in Jaipur, they put on a clinic to win by seven wickets and stay alive in the tournament.














Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their skipper early but the pair of David Warner and Manish Pandey steadied the ship for the touring side.


























Rajasthan though came back in the game with a flurry of wickets towards the end overs to keep them 160/8.













In the chase, Ajinkya Rahane and Liam Livingstone got their side off to a good start, racing away to their best Powerplay score against Hyderabad.

















Though Hyderabad dismissed both of them, Sanju Samson saw them home with ample time to spare.













Ashton Turner was the most relieved man as he finally managed to score a run and break his rut of ducks.











Ajinkya Rahaneipl 2019Liam LivingstoneRajasthan Royalssunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 27, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking