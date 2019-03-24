IPL 2019 | Twitter Goes Berserk After Russell Thrashes SRH

IPL T20

Loading...



How many times in the past has Russell won games like this for KKR? He continues to do so even today. #KKRvSRH



— Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) March 24, 2019





Whatta run chase! @KKRiders you beauty!!! They had no business winning this game 4 overs back. But when someone just tees out like a madman like Andre Russell did, only the unthinkable happens. Hush! What a come-from-behind win that was. @Russell12A, take a bow!!! #KKRvSRH #IPL19

— S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 24, 2019



This isn’t the first time Andre Russell has played like this. Remember matches against CSK in Champions League and his 88 off 36 last season? Man! He is a champion! @Russell12A 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #IPL2019 #KKRvsSRH



— Sudatta (@iSudatta) March 24, 2019





Some things just do not change. And David Warner continues to be one of the most dangerous batters in the world. Class batsmanship, in and out. #KKRvSRH

— Karan Dewan (@karan13dewan) March 24, 2019



Australian players comes back in form once World Cup is near doesn't matter even if you were out for one year @davidwarner31 Back & how 💬 #IPL2019 #KKRvSRH



— Mostly Sane.. (@Crichipster) March 24, 2019





Glorious 6 for his 50! Brutal hitting. Warner might as well showcase his right-handed stance today! #IPL2019



— cricBC (@cricBC) March 24, 2019





KKR's strategies are too predictable here. They need to change things quickly. T20 cricket is all about surprising the opponent. #KKRvSRH

— Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) March 24, 2019



Always rated Shankar. Neat innings. The man has a base to work with #KKRvSRH



— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 24, 2019





This is a fantastic knock from Vijay Shankar. I'm soooo happy to see him do this. #KKRvSRH

— The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) March 24, 2019



Been flying under the radar just a little bit, but Vijay Shankar has been performing very well in whatever capacity he's been afforded. This 24-ball 40* on a slowing wicket another fine effort. #KKRvSRH



— Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) March 24, 2019





The decision of not opening with Narine seems like a well thought-out one for the KKR. Last season he struggled against Bhuvi in the powerplay. Hence, this time they haven't exposed him early. Perhaps, later Narine will be sent to upset Rashid's rhythm. #KKRvSRH

— Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) March 24, 2019



Uthappa falls and still no #KKR pair has managed to put on a 100+ run-stand in the #IPL.



Highest KKR stands vs SRH in the IPL: -

92 - Gambhir/Uthappa, 2016

87 - Pandey/YK Pathan, 2016

80 - Uthappa/Rana, 2019 👈#KKRvSRH #MakeStatsGreatAgain #KKRHaiTaiyaar #RiseWthUs



— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 24, 2019





Sid Kaul has begun the season the way he had begun the last, before it tapered away following his India selection. Bowling without that selection pressure I suppose.#KKRvSRH #IPL2019

— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 24, 2019



SRH fans were being too worried about Uthappa. He has a habit of throwing away his good starts. In his last 21 IPL innings, he has crossed 25 mark 9 times but has only 1 fifty score to his name#KKRvSRH #KKR



— Saurabh (@imsgshinde2) March 24, 2019





3 hours 20 minutes into the game, 10 mins to go for the second match of the day and we are still five overs away from the end.#TimelessT20s#IPL2019 #KKRvSRH

— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 24, 2019



That was arguably one of Nitish Rana's best IPL innings. Only once before has he scored more runs when he made 70 off 36 balls for MI v GL in 2016. In today's innings he scored all round the ground but was notably strong sweeping through mid-wicket and square leg. #IPL #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/pBbJoIdwVT



— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 24, 2019





Sunrisers are far too better and smarter side to be hammered like this; Andre Russell is among those unstoppable men when on song. See you #SRH in the good old Hyderabad in a few days, know you will be better from this. #SRHvsKKR #KKRvSRH

— Devarchit (@Devarchit) March 24, 2019



Scoring 53 in 18 balls is hard, and it's even harder when you're up against the best death-bowling attacks in the IPL. Dre Russ finds a way. Great to see you at it champ :D #IPL #IPL2019 #KKRvSRH



— Darshan Senthil (@dagiroxforever7) March 24, 2019



First Published: March 24, 2019, 8:27 PM IST