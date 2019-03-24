Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Goes Berserk After Russell Thrashes SRH

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 24, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Twitter Goes Berserk After Russell Thrashes SRH

IPL T20

Loading...
It was smooth sailing for Sunrisers Hyderabad before Andre Russell changed the course of the game with a 19-ball 49 to help Kolkata Knight Riders chase down 181 at Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 24).













David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got the visitors off to a very good start with the former showing his range and class after a long layoff.













Warner missed out on his ton as Kolkata came back with a flurry of wickets but Shankar’s cameo ensured Hdyerabad had 181 on board.











In reply, Kolkata lost Chris Lynn early and it was Nitish Rana who opened with him and not Sunil Narine.

Uthappa though departed after adding 80 runs with Rana. Hyderabad then looked to pile on the pressure on the hosts.











Rana scored a vital 68 and kept his team in the hunt.







Russell then hit Sidarth Kaul for 19 runs in an over before going after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to turn things around for his side. He finished with 49 in 19. With 13 needed in the last over, Gill finished the game off with a couple of sixes.







Andre Russellipl 2019
First Published: March 24, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking