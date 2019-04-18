IPL 2019 | Twitter Heaps Praise on Rahul Chahar's Match-Winning Spell against Delhi Capitals

Source: IPL

Mumbai losing the plot. Promoting Ben Cutting, ostensibly to go after Amit Mishra, was ill-advised, compounded by in-form de Kock run out after a silly mix-up with Surya Yadav. Increases onus on remaining batsmen, particularly Hardik and Pollard to get 170-175 on this pitch

I think that Quinton de Kock dismissal has tilted the game towards the Delhi capitals. My gut feeling is that was the game-changer. As it turns out. Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed. #DCvMI

Still can’t understand why MI promoted Cutting to bat at 3 on a spinner friendly pitch?Why Surya didn’t sacrifice his wicket over de Kock when de Kock was more settled?Why Krunal came ahead of Pollard when Krunal has been really poor this whole season? #DCvMI #IPL #MumbaiIndians — tarkik patel (@iamtarkikpatel) April 18, 2019

De Kock's run out is symptomatic of wider problems with him and South African batsmen on the whole. He was set on a slow pitch, and looking to bat through the innings. A mix-up meant that one batsman had to go. De Kock walked off. The greats have a selfish streak. #IPL — Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) April 18, 2019



What a finish by @hardikpandya7 and @krunalpandya24 brilliant batting by the bros, now it looks like mumbai Indians r in charge but then the young guns of @DelhiCapitals are unpredictable, still expecting a close finish from here! #IPL2019 #MIvDC

This season @hardikpandya7 has taken his game to another level. Very still at the crease where he is able to play the short or full ball. He is going to be a massive weapon for India come the #CWC2019 #DCvsMI

Big score that on this kotla pitch by #MI. DC will have use the power play aggressively to win this

@PrithviShaw must consider himself an adult lion... His cub days are way behind him.. How he looks at himself will decide his future prospects.. #DCvMI @StarSportsIndia #IPL2019 — wv raman (@wvraman) April 18, 2019



Stop being piss poor. ICC LA tournament coming up.

Gabbar: pic.twitter.com/sK3JYRC8Uz



#RahulChahar is slowly and steadily making a mark in this IPL.. — wv raman (@wvraman) April 18, 2019



That Chahar delivery made me feel things.

Rahul Chahar possibly one of the finest leg spinners in India right now. He didn’t play a single game for MI last season. Has improved and is a frontline spinner now.#DCvMI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 18, 2019

Beautiful leg spin delivery by Chahar. The type which encourages young ones to take up spin bowling. #IPL2019 — cricBC (@cricBC) April 18, 2019



Delhi Capitals tonight provided the first instance in #IPL history of five of first six batsmen in a team innings getting out BOWLED! #DCvMI #IPL2019



What’s with this IPL and dramatic implosions anyway?



Inquiring minds want to know.



Till today in IPL 2019, Mumbai's spinners had taken just 19.6% of the total wickets, the worst for any team. Today, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have stepped up and four of the five wickets to fall so far have gone to spinners. #DCvMI #IPL2019 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 18, 2019

The Delhi Capitals batsmen can stay back after the game and dig up this pitch — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 18, 2019



MI taking rapid strides towards place in play-offs. But disappointing from Delhi. Quirky bowling tactics, too many runs conceded in last 3-4 overs and no clear strategy in run chase after fine start by Dhawan and Shaw.



— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 18, 2019



First Published: April 18, 2019, 11:45 PM IST