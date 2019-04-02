Twitter in Awe of Curran's Heroics as KXIP Register Memorable Win

(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Loading...



Delhi Capitals lost their last 7 wickets for 8 runs in 17 balls!#KXIPvDC#IPL2019#IPL

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 1, 2019



What an impactful cricketer this Sam Curran is.... Both with the bat & ball. Won 2 Tests for England against India last summer. Now already have won 2 matches for Punjab in this season. A nifty, neat man! #KXIPvDC @CurranSM

— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 1, 2019



Hahaha that was insane! Super proud, what a game @CurranSM

— Tom Curran (@_TC59) April 1, 2019

Awesome to see Sam Curran get a hat trick and open the batting i the IPL. THIS is why English players must be playing in leagues abroad. Get experience, do new things, play in new conditions, and have success, surrounded by some amazing players. He'll be better for it. #KXIPvDC https://t.co/bd6bzDD3lp — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) April 1, 2019



I was just going to suggest Sam Curran as a number 4 candidate for India but Lamichhane cut his knock short ‍♂️ @cricketaakash

— Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 1, 2019

Sam Curran is the new Chris Gayle? — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) April 1, 2019



Hopefully next Narine kind of thing in T20 format. #SamCurran https://t.co/T5TTLtJJVq

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2019

Gayle not playing, Sam Curran opening. What the hell is happening on this April Fools Day. — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 1, 2019



That last Sarfraz four was a class act. If this kid can get his act together, he is a serious prospect.

Wait, he then pulls off a ridiculous over the head shot!

— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 1, 2019

Punjab might end up 35-40 runs short of where they should be!! Of course, just like RR (despite so much dew around), DC might mess it up on a flat pitch #KXIPvDC — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 1, 2019



Great first delivery from @ashwinravi99, in-form Prithvi Shaw beaten by drift, playing inside the line & edging it behind. Delhi under early pressure

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 1, 2019

Ashwin having a brilliant first few games. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2019



Colin Ingram standing completing within the crease, not an inch outside when Ashwin is bowling

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 1, 2019

Have you guys too noticed slightly elevated level of hostility shown by KXIP bowlers towards DC batsmen? #IPL2019 — cricBC (@cricBC) April 1, 2019



One way or the other, Pant will always try to make a match out of it. #KXIPvDC

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 1, 2019

Ashwin, again, didn't ask for any permission from the batsman before running him out. Never learns.#IPL2019 #KXIPvDC — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 1, 2019



Delhi tied a game when they needed 18 runs in 18 balls. Today they need 23 runs in as many balls.

— Clive (@vanillawallah) April 1, 2019

Outstanding from Kings XI & Sam Curran. Best atmosphere I've seen all season. Home advantage massive in the IPL. #KXIPvDC — Ryan Smart (@RSSport2) April 1, 2019



What smart piece of bowling by the young Sam Curran to turn this around! #KXIPvDC

— Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) April 1, 2019

Sam Curran you little beauty. He's making this a habit isn't he? Picking couple of wickets in the death. #KXIPvDC #IPL2019 — Prantik (@JoeHarts_hat) April 1, 2019



Always knew what Sam Curran could do at death no matter how he bowls at start

Twice in 2 games now

Double wicket match turning overs https://t.co/javdENb9PZ

— Abhay (@ImAbhay3) April 1, 2019

Rishabh Pant is a terrific striker of a cricket ball. Audacious and innovative. Needs more game-awareness though. Will hopefully learn with time. Needs to stay till the end and finish such games — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 1, 2019



#DC's brainfade reminds you of importance of Dhoni the finisher. His immaculate calculation ans poise in run chases brings calm and stability in face Storm. Pant needs to learn the art of finishing off chases. #KXIPvDC

— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) April 1, 2019

Good to see the Delhi Daredevils are back playing tonight .... !!! #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 1, 2019



There are ways that a player himself wants to bat, on the other hand what the team requires him to .. when these get confused , good knocks do not lead to winning matches #KXIPvsDC #IPL #IPL2019 #BadriBytes

— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 1, 2019

Great illustration today of why set batsmen must finish the game. This is an epic collapse from Delhi Capitals. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2019

First Published: April 2, 2019, 12:30 AM IST