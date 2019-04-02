Twitter in Awe of Curran's Heroics as KXIP Register Memorable Win

Delhi Capitals lost their last 7 wickets for 8 runs in 17 balls!#KXIPvDC#IPL2019#IPL
IPL riches vindicated!!! Incredible @CurranSM so good watching that spell of bowling @IPL #KXIPvDD #hattrick — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 1, 2019
What an impactful cricketer this Sam Curran is.... Both with the bat & ball. Won 2 Tests for England against India last summer. Now already have won 2 matches for Punjab in this season. A nifty, neat man! #KXIPvDC @CurranSM
It’s #AprilFoolDay nah it’s real...@DelhiCapitals let it slip against @lionsdenkxip ...am still in shock. They almost did that in Delhi too. Runout by @ashwinravi99 was the #GameChanger and then #hatrick from @CurranSM #KXIPvDC #VIVOIPL ..thinking hats needed 4 #Capitals — Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) April 1, 2019
Hahaha that was insane! Super proud, what a game @CurranSM
Awesome to see Sam Curran get a hat trick and open the batting i the IPL. THIS is why English players must be playing in leagues abroad. Get experience, do new things, play in new conditions, and have success, surrounded by some amazing players. He'll be better for it. #KXIPvDC https://t.co/bd6bzDD3lp — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) April 1, 2019
Earlier, Punjab lost their two openers in KL Rahul and Curran early. Curran in particular looked good for his 10-ball 20.
I was just going to suggest Sam Curran as a number 4 candidate for India but Lamichhane cut his knock short ♂️ @cricketaakash
Sam Curran is the new Chris Gayle? — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) April 1, 2019
Hopefully next Narine kind of thing in T20 format. #SamCurran https://t.co/T5TTLtJJVq
Gayle not playing, Sam Curran opening. What the hell is happening on this April Fools Day. — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 1, 2019
Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller resurrected the Punjab innings with a 62-run stand but Delhi came back well to take regular wickets and restrict them to 166/9.
That last Sarfraz four was a class act. If this kid can get his act together, he is a serious prospect.
Wait, he then pulls off a ridiculous over the head shot!
Punjab might end up 35-40 runs short of where they should be!! Of course, just like RR (despite so much dew around), DC might mess it up on a flat pitch #KXIPvDC — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 1, 2019
In the chase, R Ashwin dismissed both the openers but Dhawan’s 30 gave Delhi a decent start.
Great first delivery from @ashwinravi99, in-form Prithvi Shaw beaten by drift, playing inside the line & edging it behind. Delhi under early pressure
Ashwin having a brilliant first few games. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2019
Rishabh Pant played well for his 39 but went for the glory shot and Chris Morris was run out first ball by Ashwin to set the cat among the pigeons.
Colin Ingram standing completing within the crease, not an inch outside when Ashwin is bowling
Have you guys too noticed slightly elevated level of hostility shown by KXIP bowlers towards DC batsmen? #IPL2019 — cricBC (@cricBC) April 1, 2019
One way or the other, Pant will always try to make a match out of it. #KXIPvDC
Ashwin, again, didn't ask for any permission from the batsman before running him out. Never learns.#IPL2019 #KXIPvDC — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 1, 2019
Delhi tied a game when they needed 18 runs in 18 balls. Today they need 23 runs in as many balls.
Sam Curran then ran through the lower order to finish with 4/11, also taking a hat-trick to give Mohali an unlikely win.
Outstanding from Kings XI & Sam Curran. Best atmosphere I've seen all season. Home advantage massive in the IPL. #KXIPvDC — Ryan Smart (@RSSport2) April 1, 2019
What smart piece of bowling by the young Sam Curran to turn this around! #KXIPvDC
Sam Curran you little beauty. He's making this a habit isn't he? Picking couple of wickets in the death. #KXIPvDC #IPL2019 — Prantik (@JoeHarts_hat) April 1, 2019
Always knew what Sam Curran could do at death no matter how he bowls at start
Twice in 2 games now
Double wicket match turning overs https://t.co/javdENb9PZ
There were many who were of the opinion that Pant, who was batting so well, should have seen his side home.
Rishabh Pant is a terrific striker of a cricket ball. Audacious and innovative. Needs more game-awareness though. Will hopefully learn with time. Needs to stay till the end and finish such games — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 1, 2019
#DC's brainfade reminds you of importance of Dhoni the finisher. His immaculate calculation ans poise in run chases brings calm and stability in face Storm. Pant needs to learn the art of finishing off chases. #KXIPvDC
Good to see the Delhi Daredevils are back playing tonight .... !!! #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 1, 2019
There are ways that a player himself wants to bat, on the other hand what the team requires him to .. when these get confused , good knocks do not lead to winning matches #KXIPvsDC #IPL #IPL2019 #BadriBytes
Great illustration today of why set batsmen must finish the game. This is an epic collapse from Delhi Capitals. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2019