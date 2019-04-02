Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Twitter in Awe of Curran's Heroics as KXIP Register Memorable Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 2, 2019, 12:31 AM IST
(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Delhi Capitals needed 23 from 20 balls but made it as tough as possible and Sam Curran finished the game with a hat-trick to give Kings XI Punjab an outrageous 14-run win at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali to notch up back-to-back wins on Monday.



















Earlier, Punjab lost their two openers in KL Rahul and Curran early. Curran in particular looked good for his 10-ball 20.













Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller resurrected the Punjab innings with a 62-run stand but Delhi came back well to take regular wickets and restrict them to 166/9.







In the chase, R Ashwin dismissed both the openers but Dhawan’s 30 gave Delhi a decent start.







Rishabh Pant played well for his 39 but went for the glory shot and Chris Morris was run out first ball by Ashwin to set the cat among the pigeons.













Sam Curran then ran through the lower order to finish with 4/11, also taking a hat-trick to give Mohali an unlikely win.











There were many who were of the opinion that Pant, who was batting so well, should have seen his side home.















DCDelhi Capitalsiplipl 2019Kings XI punjabKXIPOff The Fieldsam curran
First Published: April 2, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
