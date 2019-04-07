Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds All-round Kolkata's Eight-wicket Win Over RR

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds All-round Kolkata's Eight-wicket Win Over RR

(IPL)

Loading...
It was a dominating performance by Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as they registered an eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals.

Batting first, the home side never really managed to command the innings. KKR kept picking regular wickets, with Harry Gurney doing the bulk of the damage. Steve Smith scored a half-century which allowed the hosts to post 139-3 at the end of the innings.










Kolkata Knight Riders got a flying start, courtesy of a blistering innings by Sunil Narine. The West Indian smashed 47 off 25 balls, which put the visitors firmly ahead in the run-chase.




There was also a massive talking point in the KKR innings. Dhawal Kulkarni managed to get through Chris Lynn’s defence but the bails didn’t get dislodged despite the ball clipping the leg stump.







Lynn went on to score a half-century before his dismissal but Robin Uthappa ensured that there were no further hiccups.













ipl 2019kolkata knight ridersOff The FieldRajasthan Royals
First Published: April 7, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking