IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds All-round Kolkata's Eight-wicket Win Over RR

Decent innings from Steve Smith given the track. 13 runs off 22 balls between Tripathi and Stokes is where RR let themselves down while batting first. #IPL2019

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 7, 2019

When will #RR decide that opening with Rahane is a waste of time? Last year, D’Arcy Short, this year Rahane...these guys never learn‍♂️ #RRvKKR — Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 7, 2019



Mark Waugh still thinks @gurneyhf is slow left arm Mr. Bean? #RRvKKR



— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 7, 2019





Steve Smith - 73(59)

Buttler+Rahane+Stokes+Tripathi - 55(61)

Extras - 11

Steve Smith has to be appreciated!#RRvKKR



— Happy (@Cricketician_) April 7, 2019

Steve Smith remains not out on 73* very good innings given the surface is slow he did bat well. — Adnan (@iamadnan49) April 7, 2019

What is Rahane doing? Even in last IPL, he started off with Gowtham vs Narine and he slammed 21 off his over. Here again, he started with Gowtham and he went for 22 runs in the over. Why would you not start with a pacer but with a spinner vs him. Ridiculous #RRvKKR #IPL2019 — Saurabh (@imsgshinde2) April 7, 2019

Match-after-match, Sunil Narine shows why you shouldn't bowl spinners to him first up. Yet, teams keep repeating the same mistake time and again. #RRvKKR — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 7, 2019

RR have even worse luck than RCB.#RRvKKR — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 7, 2019

Even Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall and had a great fall. Not these LED bails in #IPL2019.#RRvKKR — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 7, 2019



The bails in IPL is the greatest ad for Fevicol ever.

— Arjun (@_WellOfCourse) April 7, 2019

With zing lights in use, I feel the requirement for bails falling off the groove to concede a wicket is redundant. It's ridiculous that Lynn is still out there (no fault of his, of course). #RRvKKR — Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) April 7, 2019

So 4 teams: SRH, CSK, KKR and MI clearly ahead of the next four..at least in ability..I don’t see any other team making the top 4, even though DC and KXIP are still in with a shout — Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 7, 2019

One team had batsmen concerned about getting out. The other didn’t & that’s the team that won.#KKR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 7, 2019



KKR usually put out a strong team, but their balance today was excellent. They're the most dangerous team both when defending and when batting first. The team to beat, for now. #IPL

— Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) April 7, 2019

So far this season RR and RCB look well off the pace. KXIP have arguably over-performed slightly & DC under-performed slightly but both have managed to just about keep pace with the top four. CSK, KKR & SRH have been excellent & MI are beginning to find form. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 7, 2019

Powerful all-round performance by #KKR. Didn’t even need Andre Russell to bowl or bat! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019

Largest victories vs Royals By balls remaining: - 76 - KTK v RR, 2011 56 - RCB v RR, 2010 37 - KKR v RR, 2011 37 - KKR v RR, 2019 This is also the LARGEST VICTORY vs RR when the target was >100#MakeStatsGreatAgain #KKRvRR #RRvKKR #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL #VIVOIPL2019 #IPL — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 7, 2019



royals have successfully nullified the threat of russell tonight #RRvKKR



— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 7, 2019



First Published: April 7, 2019, 11:23 PM IST