IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds CSK Spinners as Hosts Deny Punjab Victory

CSK have won 15 of their last 16 at Chennai!
Not enough big overs for @lionsdenkxip!
This is a tough loss, esp since it was even-stevens after 16 overs.
As usual, a @msdhoni assault in the last 3 made all the diff.#Yellove #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/FLTVvVlj53
— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 6, 2019
Superb defence of par score by CSK. Spinners immaculate and economical, fast bowlers who went for plenty at the start, redeemed thenselves at the ‘death’. Most impressive was the approach: composed, confident, calculated. As if they always believed they would win. And did!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 6, 2019
Well as Rahul and Sarfaraz batted, they have ended up losing the game for #KingsXI. Had to go after spin once set.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2019
Earlier, after electing to bat first, Chennai were off to a decent start with the pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis doing well, notching up the highest opening stand for Chennai in this season.
Shot, Faf!
He has already done enough to remain in the playing XI for the next few games. Rayudu goes back to 4. #CSKVKXIP
— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) April 6, 2019
Grace and Shane Watson - hardly are these two said in the same breath. Ian Bishop called it on air and it was so. Such a delightful maximum that by Watto! #CSKvKXIP #IPL19 #VIVOIPL #yellove
— S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) April 6, 2019
du Plessis brought up his 10th IPL fifty and laid a strong platform for the home side.
Outstanding knock @faf1307 - playing his first IPL game of the season and he’s just dropped straight in..there will be pressure on Watson now, if Dhoni decides to play just one foreign opener #CSKvKXIP
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 6, 2019
Faf’s missive to @msdhoni in his stirring half century: ‘’Know what you’ve been missing skipper?’’
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 6, 2019
Faf du Plessis... that has to be one of the finest lofted shots of this IPL. Class stamped all over that stroke #IPL2019 #CSKvKXIP
— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 6, 2019
R Ashwin completed 50 T20 wicket at Chepauk as he bowled a fine spell of 3/23 in his four overs.
While, Mujeeb sits out. https://t.co/NGVwuU6UFi
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 6, 2019
Best figures by a @lionsdenkxip bowler this season: -
4/11 by Sam Curran v DC
3/23 by R Ashwin v CSK 👈
2/25 by M Ashwin v MI
2/27 by Md. Shami v DC
2/31 by Mujeeb Ur Rahman v RR
5 different bowlers!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #CSKvKXIP #KXIPvCSK #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 #SaddaPunjab #IPL
— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 6, 2019
It was the stand between MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu which took them to a score of 160.
MS Dhoni has been dismissed only once in the four times he has batted so far in this IPL. His good start to 2019 with the bat continues. #IPL2019
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 6, 2019
160 always the mark.. anything round abouts or more is a very decent score .. #CSKvsKXIP #IPL2019
— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 6, 2019
In reply, Harbhajan Singh got the better of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in the very first over to set the tone for Chennai.
Usually Gayle is happy to see off the first few overs before he goes after the bowlers. Not today, wanted to go after Harbhajan early.#IPL2019 #CSKvKXIP
— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 6, 2019
@ChennaiIPL are "SINGHING" the right tune today.
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 6, 2019
Harbhajan is an underrated IPL player. He’s been consistently brilliant in the the league for a decade. He combines beautiful flight and dip with occasional flatter and faster trajectories. When the pitch takes turn he gets great bite and fizz. He’s a joy to watch. #IPL #CSKvKXIP
— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 6, 2019
Rahul was out of the crease when Dhoni flicked the ball onto the stumps but the bails didn’t come off.
Last game at Chepauk: MSD edges one, ball hits the stumps, bails don’t come off.
Today: Mahi hits the stumps and the bails don’t come off with the batsman clearly outside the crease.
Is this why they say “Cricket is a great leveler?” #CSKvKXIP #VIVOIPL2019
— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) April 6, 2019
For the second time, the bails have not fallen in Chennai after the stumps have been hit by the ball. Once in favor of Dhoni, once against him. #karma
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 6, 2019
That whacked into the stumps. Extraordinary how the zing bail didn't fall off. #IPL2019
— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) April 6, 2019
Meanwhile, Sarfaraz, who was out lbw but Dhoni missed a review, went onto register his maiden IPL fifty to set up the chase for his side with fifty for KL Rahul as well.
Sarfaraz Khan brings up his fifty! He has looked good throughout this season!#CSKvKXIP
— Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) April 6, 2019
This is Sarfaraz Khan's best IPL innings so far, he never got this much time to bat and here he's using this opportunity to the fullest, we've seen his scoops and unorthodox hits but hitting a fast bowler straight requires skills
— KKRIDER ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) April 6, 2019
Chennai though came back well with spinners to choke the flow of runs and earn a 22-run win.
Re Chahar, Dhoni is an authoritative captain. Whatever he has asked ypu, just do that. Don't come up with your own plans out of nowhere, that annoys him. Good or bad, that's subjective, but that's the way he captains. He wants total control.
— Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) April 6, 2019
Phenomenol 19th over from Deepak Chahar after the first 2 nightmarish deliveries #CSKvKXIP
— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) April 6, 2019
KXIP tried to do exactly what CSK did to see the spinners off well and take on the pacers. Just didn’t pull it off the finish like CSK do and thats the difference. Nevertheless well played na @ashwinravi99 It was a good home coming :). Currently wearing a CSK with Ash’s sign
— Naveen (@ImNsamy) April 6, 2019
Dhoni had a choice. He had a choice to stay in his place and just set the field. After the two no balls, the piece of advise given to Deepak Chahar is Gold. Even when 24 is needed of 4, he spent quite some time to advise Kuggeleijn. That's the asset @ChennaiIPL has #CSKvKXIP
— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 6, 2019