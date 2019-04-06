Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds CSK Spinners as Hosts Deny Punjab Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
Source: IPL

Despite a valiant effort from Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab failed to chase down 161 against Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 22 runs at Chepauk.






Earlier, after electing to bat first, Chennai were off to a decent start with the pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis doing well, notching up the highest opening stand for Chennai in this season.





du Plessis brought up his 10th IPL fifty and laid a strong platform for the home side.








R Ashwin completed 50 T20 wicket at Chepauk as he bowled a fine spell of 3/23 in his four overs.




It was the stand between MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu which took them to a score of 160.






In reply, Harbhajan Singh got the better of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in the very first over to set the tone for Chennai.






Rahul was out of the crease when Dhoni flicked the ball onto the stumps but the bails didn’t come off.









Meanwhile, Sarfaraz, who was out lbw but Dhoni missed a review, went onto register his maiden IPL fifty to set up the chase for his side with fifty for KL Rahul as well.







Chennai though came back well with spinners to choke the flow of runs and earn a 22-run win.







chennai super kingsipl 2019sunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 6, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
