IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds Professional Sunrisers

Disappointed by today’s performance by @DelhiCapitals they are lot better than how they played today. The young guns have to take the lead and responsibility. #Powerplay is key! Again it was @jbairstow21 who took game away. Good fight by #Capitals bowlers. #DCvSRH #VivoIPL2019

— Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) April 4, 2019

Champion stuff from @MohammadNabi007 in back to back games. What a player! #DCvSRH — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 4, 2019



Dhawan vs off-spinners

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 4, 2019

Nabi is arguably the best finger spinner in limited overs. He has a good arm ball and varies his pace/length #DCvSRH — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 4, 2019



That’s six wickets in two games for the President. Didn’t get to play many games last season but he is making it count big time this year. Top stuff by Mohd Nabi! #DCvSRH

— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) April 4, 2019

Pant and Shaw, both need to apply themselves first and then go for big shots. Good thing is , Both are youngsters and there is plenty of time and hope both learns. — srikrishna (@1998Srikrishna) April 4, 2019



You can’t attack Rasidh khan with conventional shots. You can’t outskill him. You have to outsmart him.

— vinodh (@vinodh_mvk) April 4, 2019

He has a few issues against seam bowling, but Iyer is one of the better players of spin going around in the domestic circuit. In the game v KKR, he was nicely tackling Kuldeep's angle #DCvSRH — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 4, 2019



Delhi have so many stroke players in their batting line up, players who love the ball coming onto the bat. Traditional Feroz Shah Kotla wicket isn't best suited for them. If pitch continues to be like what it is, most probably it will, doesn't serve them well #DDvSRH #IPL2019

— Saurabh (@imsgshinde2) April 4, 2019

Kotla needs a revamp more badly than RCB's squad. Enough said. #IPL2019 — Manya (@CSKian716) April 4, 2019



Good disciplined bowing effort from SRH. Never let DC get away.

Even Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems like a better T20 captain than Virat Kohli.#DCvSRH



— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) April 4, 2019

Bairstow is smoking them redder than his hair #DCvSRH — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 4, 2019



Jonny Bairstow is outscoring David Warner comfortably for the second time in two games.

— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) April 4, 2019

Takes a brave man to let the only Indian batsman of international quality in your team go but what a deal it has been for SRH! Solved their middle order issues with Shankar as a part of the deal and got a top class opener from the auctions. Two birds in one stone. — . (@CricAussieFan) April 4, 2019



Jonny Bairstow has virtually finished it for #Sunrisers.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 4, 2019

These two middle orders are as thin as a McAloo Tikki patty. #DCvSRH — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) April 4, 2019



Why arent young Indian batsmen imbibing the greatest quality of Virat Kohli into their system? Moulding their batting as per the required run rate & situation.#KingKohli

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 4, 2019

This could be so near yet so far for Delhi. Now you get forced to think if they could've managed to squeeze 10-15 runs more, the match would've become damn interesting. #DCvSRH — Tanmay (@fast_hostile) April 4, 2019



Lol Afghans ain't having any of that "nail-biting" bs. SRH are gifted to have Rashid AND Nabi in their lower order. #IPL2019

— Arjun Chopra (@ArjunChopra_8) April 4, 2019

Mohammad Nabi, you beauty. Serious, serious cricketer. One of the top all rounders in white ball cricket today. #IPL2019 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 4, 2019



The match would've been a lot closer if DC had grabbed their chances and half chances. And you expect a young team like them to throw themselves around, not falter in the field.

A disappointing string of performances from DELHI. AS ALWAYS. #IPL2019



— Manya (@CSKian716) April 4, 2019

First Published: April 4, 2019, 11:37 PM IST