IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds Professional Sunrisers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 4, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad made heavy work of a modest chase but thanks to a cameo from Jonny Bairstow, they beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Game 16 of the IPL 2019 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.






Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Delhi lost their openers early on a slow wicket and struggled for momentum.







Rishabh Pant had all the time to build an innings but fell early trying to go for a six.







Shreyas Iyer was the lone man fighting for his side with his 43. Delhi huffed and puffed their way to 129/8.













In the chase, Jonny Bairstow got Hyderabad off to a flying start as he raced away to 48 in just 28 balls.











Hyderabad lost a flurry of wickets since the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow but Mohammad Nabi and Yusuf Pathan saw them home.

















First Published: April 4, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
