Twitter Lavishes Praise on Dhoni as CSK Register Third Straight Win

In my profession, in live television, I have learnt that there is always more time than you think there is. MS Dhoni shows that everyday on a cricket field. The power of a calm mind! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019



Terrific chase by #RR, great match but #CSK just too good! What else is there to say?

Pause the debate over who will bat No. 4 for India at the World Cup. Time to ask if Dhoni should be captain one last time. #CSK #RCB #IPL — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) March 31, 2019

A New Low Lowest Powerplay scores (batting 1st) in @IPL 2019: - 29/3 - CSK v RR 32/1 - KXIP v RR 33/2 - RCB v CSK 35/1 - RR v SRH 36/2 - KKR v DC The two lowest scores have BOTH come against RR.#MakeStatsGreatAgain #CSKvRR #CSKvsRR #VIVOIPL #VIVOIPL2019 #IPL2019 #IPL — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 31, 2019



Chennai pitch seems in contrast to what we saw in first match at Hyderabad. Bounce and seam movement for pace bowlers as evidenced in Rayudu’s early dismissal. How it plays for spinners will be imp for CSK. But only if they put up a fighting score!

Highest scores for MS Dhoni in IPL: 79* v KXIP, Mohali, 2018 75* v RR, Chennai, 2019* 70* v RCB, Bangalore, 2018 70* v RCB, Bangalore, 2011#CSKvRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 31, 2019

That too thala and chinna thala https://t.co/o6go7V2p0R — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 31, 2019



M S Dhoni has got to be the coolest leader to have walked onto ancrixket field. I hope all the young kids around the world copy MSD’s body language, demeanor and calmness. #CSK.

Tripathi should be opening the batting for #RR - Rahane shouldn’t even be playing #CSKvRR — Hemant (@hemantbuch) March 31, 2019



Helpless situation it is now,

Steve Smith is gone, not that he would have made much difference!? #CSKvRR #IPL2019



Steve Smith batting out of the top 4 such an underutilisation of his capability as a batsman #CSKvRR — Sanjil (@SanjilDedhiya) March 31, 2019



Seen enough from @craig_arch today with both Bat,Ball & in the Field to tell me he definitely makes England a better ODI team & that’s hard to do ... plus he will be in the frame for the #Ashes as well ... !! #IPL2019

First Bairstow, now Stokes and Archer. England's day out in the IPL with the exception of the guy who got mankaded. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 31, 2019



Common sense can’t be taught or bought in shops, lacking seriously in today’s youngsters, put the settled batsman on strike ‍♂️ #CSKvsRR #IPL #IPL2019 #BadriBytes

Bravo, Raina, Tahir and, unforgettably, Dhoni leading Dad’s Army to another memorable win! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 31, 2019



Good game, and when it is a pressure situation, CSK invariably find a way to win. Terrific last over from DJ Bravo. #CSKvRR

W, 0, L1, 1, W, 1 in the final over when Rajasthan was needing 12 runs. King Bravooooooo. pic.twitter.com/vZ1oPKTln0 — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2019



MS is a genuine contender for the greatest on-field captain the game of cricket has ever seen.

First Published: April 1, 2019, 1:22 AM IST