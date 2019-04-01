Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Twitter Lavishes Praise on Dhoni as CSK Register Third Straight Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 1, 2019, 2:23 AM IST
Twitter Lavishes Praise on Dhoni as CSK Register Third Straight Win

(AP Image)

Loading...
It went down to the final over at the Chepauk but Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious against the Rajasthan Royals by eight runs in their IPL 2019 encounter on Sunday.













Having been asked to bat first Chennai Super Kings got off to a rocky start, losing openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson early, followed by the early departure of Kedar Jadhav.





But MS Dhoni, initially combining with Suresh Raina and then with Dwayne Bravo, helped CSK reached a massive 175 for five on a tough wicket.











Just like Chennai, the Royals also got off to a terrible start. Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed in the first over, Sanju Samson departed for a low score and they were soon followed by the dangerous Jos Buttler.




Rahul Tripathi joined Steve Smith to steady the run-chase but he was removed by Imran Tahir for 39. The leg-spinner then went on to remove Smith. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer brought the visitors within touching distance but failed to get their side across the line.

























chennai super kingsCSKiplipl 2019MS DhoniOff The FieldRajasthan RoyalsRR
First Published: April 1, 2019, 1:22 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking