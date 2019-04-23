IPL 2019 | Twitter Lavishes Praise on Pant Taking Delhi Home

Loading...

That was a brilliant batting performance by Delhi Capitals who have won five of their last six matches. Last season they displayed enormous potential but finished last—this season they are top with three games left to play. They are coming of age in front of our eyes. #IPL #RRvDC — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 22, 2019

Rishabh Pant will be very proud of this innings. Difference between promise and what a proper pro does. Look forward to seeing many more of these. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2019



What a knock by @RishabPant777! You are a born match winner You deserve a place in the word cup! Match winners might not perform every game but when they do they will take your breath away! India will miss your services in England this summer! #IPL2019 #RRvDC

— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 22, 2019

He is hurrying back for the second and that's his century.. @ajinkyarahane88 is a wonderful player, he really is a wonderful player, words of Tony Greig echoing..#RRvDC #DCvRR — wv raman (@wvraman) April 22, 2019



Well Played, Ajinkya. Very few T20 centuries are bereft of power....this one was. Rare. All timing. ☺️♂️ #RRvDC #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 22, 2019

Take a bow u beauty bro @ajinkyarahane88 classic hundred in t20 pure timing @rajasthanroyals @IPL pic.twitter.com/DFvfEzzF9p — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) April 22, 2019



It's a free-flowing innings from Rahane after a prolonged gap. He looked altogether a different batsman tonight. Some improvisation & some class. All in all, he bas been set free from a captaincy burden. What a knock on a surface which had been sluggish overall. #IPL2019 #RRvDC

— Tahir Ibn Manzoor (@TahirIbnManzoor) April 22, 2019

Marvellous century by @ajinkyarahane88 has been the highlight of Rajasthan’s batting. Would India’s selectors have been impressed had he had shown such form at the start of the season I wonder — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 22, 2019

You've got to appreciate both Rahane and Smith here. They have upped their game and they have upped it brilliantly. #RRvDC — Manya (@CSKian716) April 22, 2019



Ajinkya Rahane shows his class once again. A 105 n.o. today; just reminding everyone not to count him out in shorter formats of the game. Stylish and effective stroke play from @ajinkyarahane88 @rajasthanroyals #RRvDC @IPL

— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 22, 2019

Pleasing to see someone like Rahane strike form and strike it big. He looks relaxed and has played with a lot more freedom with no captaincy #RRvDC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 22, 2019



5 ducks in last 5 T20 innings, 4 of them golden ducks!

— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 22, 2019

Another for Turner. Who would have thought..... #RRvDC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 22, 2019



Ashton Turner's last 5 innings in T20 cricket are 0 0 0 0 0. He is the first batsman in T20 history to score five zeroes in a row. #Olympian

— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 22, 2019

Terrific innings from Dhawan. 54 off 27. S/R of 200. 44 runs in boundaries. Kept going for it each ball. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 22, 2019



Ever since Ponting publicly said that Dhawan's scoring rate wasn't ideal,he has kicked up a couple of gears. Shaw has gone the opposite direction..

— Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) April 22, 2019

3rd time in the season that the bails haven’t come off for the @rajasthanroyals . This is ridiculous! Get the old bails back, no one cares about the bloody light !!! — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) April 22, 2019



Seriously, have they redesigned the bails this year? At that pace they should dislodge if the delivery even passes close enough. #IPL2019

— cricBC (@cricBC) April 22, 2019

Far too many times the ball has hit the stumps in this IPL and the bails haven’t been dislodged. Could be a huge factor in teams qualifying for the playoffs or winning the title. #RRvDC — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 22, 2019



They really need to do something about the zinger bails not falling off, rules are already in batsman's favor in cricket!! #RRvDC #IPL2019

— Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) April 22, 2019

That last ball six @RishabPant777 was hit off a 147 Km/hr ball btw, seeing the ball so well today!! #RRvDC #IPL2019 — Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) April 22, 2019



Rishabh Pant takes Delhi to the top of the table. Very, very fitting. #RRvDC

— Manya (@CSKian716) April 22, 2019

In pressure, Pant always takes on best bowlers in the side. Bhuvi and Rashid last year vs SRH. Bumrah vs MI and now Jofra vs RR. He is Special. Very very special. Imagine doubting this guy! — Spidey (@MrStarksPeter) April 22, 2019



Pant can do with a little bit of whatever is sticking the bails to the stumps....slippery hands.

On a serious note—a serious X Factor. And yes, India will miss him in the World Cup. #Rishabh #RRvDC



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 22, 2019

First Published: April 22, 2019, 11:49 PM IST