IPL 2019 | Twitter Lavishes Praise on Pant Taking Delhi Home

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 23, 2019, 12:11 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane’s second IPL ton was not enough for Rajasthan Royals as Delhi Capitals batsmen hunted down a good total to register a six-wicket win with Rishabh Pant scoring an unbeaten 78.













Earlier, Rajasthan Royals lost Sanju Samson without facing a ball but Rahane scored a magnificent century to take his side to a strong total, adding 130 with Steve Smith.




























For all the runs scored, Sanju Samson was out for a golden duck while Ashton Turner registered his fifth duck in a row in T20s.







In reply, Shikhar Dhawan hit a 27-ball 54 to give Delhi their first 50-run opening stand in this edition of the IPL.





Shaw was bowled by Jofra Archer but the bails didn’t fall off, something that happened for the third time this season for Rajasthan.











Shaw departed soon but Pant hit a brilliant fifty to see his team through.











Ajinkya RahaneDelhi Capitalsipl 2019Off The FieldRajasthan RoyalsRishabh Pant
First Published: April 22, 2019, 11:49 PM IST
