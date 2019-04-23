IPL 2019 | Twitter Lavishes Praise on Pant Taking Delhi Home

And @RishabPant777 isn’t in the World Cup squad !!!!!! #IPL2019 #Bonkers
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 22, 2019
That was a brilliant batting performance by Delhi Capitals who have won five of their last six matches. Last season they displayed enormous potential but finished last—this season they are top with three games left to play. They are coming of age in front of our eyes. #IPL #RRvDC — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 22, 2019
Well done @RishabPant777 great skills @DelhiCapitals
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 22, 2019
Rishabh Pant will be very proud of this innings. Difference between promise and what a proper pro does. Look forward to seeing many more of these. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2019
What a knock by @RishabPant777! You are a born match winner You deserve a place in the word cup! Match winners might not perform every game but when they do they will take your breath away! India will miss your services in England this summer! #IPL2019 #RRvDC
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 22, 2019
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals lost Sanju Samson without facing a ball but Rahane scored a magnificent century to take his side to a strong total, adding 130 with Steve Smith.
He is hurrying back for the second and that's his century.. @ajinkyarahane88 is a wonderful player, he really is a wonderful player, words of Tony Greig echoing..#RRvDC #DCvRR — wv raman (@wvraman) April 22, 2019
Well Played, Ajinkya. Very few T20 centuries are bereft of power....this one was. Rare. All timing. ☺️♂️ #RRvDC #IPL
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 22, 2019
Take a bow u beauty bro @ajinkyarahane88 classic hundred in t20 pure timing @rajasthanroyals @IPL pic.twitter.com/DFvfEzzF9p — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) April 22, 2019
It's a free-flowing innings from Rahane after a prolonged gap. He looked altogether a different batsman tonight. Some improvisation & some class. All in all, he bas been set free from a captaincy burden. What a knock on a surface which had been sluggish overall. #IPL2019 #RRvDC
— Tahir Ibn Manzoor (@TahirIbnManzoor) April 22, 2019
Marvellous century by @ajinkyarahane88 has been the highlight of Rajasthan’s batting. Would India’s selectors have been impressed had he had shown such form at the start of the season I wonder — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 22, 2019
Battle of the captains...#RR #RRvDC #IPL2019
— Sonali Dhulap (@pillya) April 22, 2019
You've got to appreciate both Rahane and Smith here. They have upped their game and they have upped it brilliantly. #RRvDC — Manya (@CSKian716) April 22, 2019
Ajinkya Rahane shows his class once again. A 105 n.o. today; just reminding everyone not to count him out in shorter formats of the game. Stylish and effective stroke play from @ajinkyarahane88 @rajasthanroyals #RRvDC @IPL
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 22, 2019
Pleasing to see someone like Rahane strike form and strike it big. He looks relaxed and has played with a lot more freedom with no captaincy #RRvDC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 22, 2019
For all the runs scored, Sanju Samson was out for a golden duck while Ashton Turner registered his fifth duck in a row in T20s.
5 ducks in last 5 T20 innings, 4 of them golden ducks!
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 22, 2019
Another for Turner. Who would have thought..... #RRvDC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 22, 2019
Ashton Turner's last 5 innings in T20 cricket are 0 0 0 0 0. He is the first batsman in T20 history to score five zeroes in a row. #Olympian
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 22, 2019
In reply, Shikhar Dhawan hit a 27-ball 54 to give Delhi their first 50-run opening stand in this edition of the IPL.
Terrific innings from Dhawan. 54 off 27. S/R of 200. 44 runs in boundaries. Kept going for it each ball. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 22, 2019
Ever since Ponting publicly said that Dhawan's scoring rate wasn't ideal,he has kicked up a couple of gears. Shaw has gone the opposite direction..
— Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) April 22, 2019
Shaw was bowled by Jofra Archer but the bails didn’t fall off, something that happened for the third time this season for Rajasthan.
3rd time in the season that the bails haven’t come off for the @rajasthanroyals . This is ridiculous! Get the old bails back, no one cares about the bloody light !!! — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) April 22, 2019
Seriously, have they redesigned the bails this year? At that pace they should dislodge if the delivery even passes close enough. #IPL2019
— cricBC (@cricBC) April 22, 2019
Far too many times the ball has hit the stumps in this IPL and the bails haven’t been dislodged. Could be a huge factor in teams qualifying for the playoffs or winning the title. #RRvDC — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 22, 2019
They really need to do something about the zinger bails not falling off, rules are already in batsman's favor in cricket!! #RRvDC #IPL2019
— Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) April 22, 2019
Shaw departed soon but Pant hit a brilliant fifty to see his team through.
That last ball six @RishabPant777 was hit off a 147 Km/hr ball btw, seeing the ball so well today!! #RRvDC #IPL2019 — Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) April 22, 2019
Rishabh Pant takes Delhi to the top of the table. Very, very fitting. #RRvDC
— Manya (@CSKian716) April 22, 2019
In pressure, Pant always takes on best bowlers in the side. Bhuvi and Rashid last year vs SRH. Bumrah vs MI and now Jofra vs RR. He is Special. Very very special. Imagine doubting this guy! — Spidey (@MrStarksPeter) April 22, 2019
Pant can do with a little bit of whatever is sticking the bails to the stumps....slippery hands.
On a serious note—a serious X Factor. And yes, India will miss him in the World Cup. #Rishabh #RRvDC
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 22, 2019