IPL 2019 | Twitter Left Stunned After Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Buttler

That is terrible!!!!!!

— Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 25, 2019

Very very poor wasn’t it — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) March 25, 2019



He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards is old ashwin



— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 25, 2019



Mankad alert! Yes please... Stay in your crease. Simple. — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) March 25, 2019



Average behaviour from R Ashwin in the @IPL

Is that really how you want to win a game of cricket??? #KXIPvRR

— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 25, 2019

What an absolute disgrace! @josbuttler spitting tacs and rightfully so!!! #RRvsKXIP — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 25, 2019

I can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that. — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 25, 2019



If @josbuttler had been warned well that’s fine ... if he hasn’t and it’s the first time I think @ashwinravi99 is completely out of order ... watch how often this happens from now on !!!!!!! #IPL

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2019

Ashwin, that’s shocking behaviour! Very disappointed to see that. — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) March 25, 2019



How’s playing within the laws of the game ‘unfair’?? #RRvKXIP #IPL #Ashwin



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March25, 2019



It’s within the laws of the game but Jos Butler should have been warned by Ashwin before that. Very Surprised ! Remember Ashwin doing the same in an international game where Sehwag withdrew the appeal. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 2019

Am sorry Michael with all due respect does the wicket keeper ask the same question when u stump him by one millimeter or a million miles or when he loses his balance on the leg side.. Pls don't validate something which is wrong🙏 https://t.co/EUH3n8XdGA — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) March 25, 2019

You show no confidence in yourself or your bowlers to get the job done so you resort to that ? #greatcaptaincy — Jofra Archer (@craig_arch) March 25, 2019

Don’t blame Ashwin here. As it’s allowed in the Laws of the game.. how is it disrespectful or against the spirit of the game if it’s allowed within the Laws of game?



Blame the administrators for making the Law. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2019

Well #ashwin, I’m afraid you will regret that in the morning! Maybe he’s ‘right’ to appeal,because let’s be honest no body really knows the actual rule, but morally he’s messed up big time @IPL #IPL — Graham Onions (@BunnyOnions) March 25, 2019

To those backing Ashwin, I have a question.



Is it okay if the bowler runs in & nearly completes his action but instead of delivering the ball turns around & removes the bail from the non-striker's end?

If not, how's the pause before bowling diff?#RRvKXIP #IPL2019 #ashwin — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 25, 2019

Is it very different from a batter observing what the bowler has bowled, then spots a loose ball and hits it for four? Action, mistake spotted, reaction that penalises the mistake. Ashwin didn't fool Buttler into a sense of security, then deceive him. Buttler did that to himself. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 25, 2019

Exactly. NOT OUT. By the laws https://t.co/K0oWgAMLD3 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) March 25, 2019

Turns out it may already be illegal @RaunakRK - according to MCC laws at least. (Not sure if IPL has different playing conditions.) pic.twitter.com/UDxLsv6To2 — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) March 25, 2019

Punjab win match but may have lost a lot of fans for controversial manner of Butler's dismissal. It was legal, `spirit of cricket' is a contentious concept, yet it was uncool. That said Rajasthan caving in so dramatically was surprising. Credit to Punjab bowlers for not giving up — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 25, 2019

As for the spirit of cricket nonsense (what is this spirit thing anyway?) there are two men here:

1. The batsman who wanted to take advantage of the bowler

2. The bowler who acted within the rules and was not stupid

Who violated the "spirit"?#IPL2019 #Mankad #Ashwin #RRvKXIP

2/2 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 25, 2019

First Published: March 26, 2019, 7:25 AM IST