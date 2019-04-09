Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts After Thrilling Finish Between KXIP and SRH

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. (IPL)

Kings XI Punjab had a bit of stutter towards the end but KL Rahul ensured they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Game 22 of the IPL 2019 by six wickets on Monday (April 8).













Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Hyderabad were off to a poor start as Mujeeb-ur-Rahman got rid of Jonny Bairstow in his very first over.










Wickets fell at the other end which meant David Warner had to reign himself in and play through the innings scoring an unbeaten 70. Deepak Hooda struck 14 in 3 to give impetus to the innings.
















In the chase, Chris Gayle threatened to take the game away but Rashid Khan got rid of him. Kl Rahul and Mayank Agarwal then steadied the hosts with a century stand. But once the latter got out, there was a bit of stutter.




















It came down to the last over and KL Rahul kept his calm to see his side over the line.






ipl 2019kl rahulOff The Fieldtwitter
First Published: April 9, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
