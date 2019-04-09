IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts After Thrilling Finish Between KXIP and SRH

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. (IPL)

Warner’s misfield to give Pinjab a win sums up poor night’s cricket by SRH. Barring few wickets falling before close, Punjab always in control. Hyderabad were 20-25 runs short. The bowlers made up for it to an extent, but a dropped catch and some sloppy fielding put paid to hopes — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 8, 2019

How often have two opposing openers batted through an IPL innings? Warner, and KL Rahul more especially have shown the value even in this format sometimes of someone batting deep in the innings. Well played @lionsdenkxip . K L for that No4 slot for World Cup? — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 8, 2019

Seventh consecutive victory for the home side KXIP at Mohali since 2017. Their best winning sequence at any venue.#IPL2019#KXIPvSRH#IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 8, 2019

Warner the hero, Warner the Villain. Class innings from Kannanur Lokesh Rahul. NO.4👀 #KXIPvSRH — Naveen (@ImNsamy) April 8, 2019

Fantastic planning for dismissal, Ash. Well bowled Mujeeb. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 8, 2019

Bairstow has been dismissed by spinners this IPL in each of his six innings now,



v DC : Tewatia

v RCB : Chahal

v RR : Gopal

v KKR : Chawla

v MI : Rahul Chahar

v KXIP : Mujeeb Ur Rahman*#KXIPvSRH — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 8, 2019

KXIP came into this match with the worst powerplay bowling record, conceding at 9.40. And against the best top order perhaps, they have done superbly well tonight (27/1). The early wicket surely helped as SRH cannot quite go nuts with that middle order. #IPL2019 #KXIPvSRH — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 8, 2019

David Warner's slowest 50 in #IPL (49 balls!)

Prev slowest 45 balls also vs KXIP at Hyderabad in 2017#IPL2019#KXIPvSRH — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 8, 2019

Hooda might end up as the difference between the two sides. Fantastic striking! #IPL2019 — Manya (@CSKian716) April 8, 2019

Lowest strike rate in an innings of 60+ by an SRH batsman: -



110 - Finch v MI 2014

112 - Warner v KXIP, 2019👈

124 - Warner v RCB, 2014

127 - Warner v MI, 2014

130 - Warner v KXIP, 2017



(when Warner on 64 off 57)#SRHvKXIP #KXIPvSRH #MakeStatsGreatAgain #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 8, 2019

Aside of the opening bowlers Rajpoot and Mujeeb, three bowlers Ashwin, Shami and Curran giving away exactly 30 in their 4 overs. That's some consistency. And the total 150 as well at 7.5 rpo #KXIPvSRH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 8, 2019

Smith yesterday. Warner today. Batted through the innings but the team ended up 20-30 short. #KXIPvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 8, 2019

Mayank Agarwal is in top form. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 8, 2019

Surely there is a tweet out there asking for Mayank Agarwal to be India's number 4 at the World Cup. Surely. — Clive (@vanillawallah) April 8, 2019

This is the KL we’ve been wanting to see for a while. Delightful! #KXIPvSRH — Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) April 8, 2019

Two Karnataka boys in the middle. Third Karnataka boy in the opposition wraps his arms around a young leggie from Afghanistan to give some tips on how to bowl to them. Gotta love these little IPL moments. — cricBC (@cricBC) April 8, 2019

Wow! Have #KXIP thrown it away? 11 needed off 6..the game has shifted..still- one big hit and they are home but if Rahul goes, they’re cooked #KXIPvSRH — Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 8, 2019

So basically all you need to do is watch the last 15 minutes of an IPL game #KXIPvSRH — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 8, 2019

Calm under pressure. KL, you beauty! Has sealed the World Cup spot in style. #IPL2019 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 8, 2019

Top, top innings by KL Rahul. Some tempo issues apart, has looked in good touch for the most part of this tournament. #IPL2019 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 8, 2019

First Published: April 9, 2019, 12:00 AM IST