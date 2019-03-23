Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Twitter Reacts as CSK Triumph in Low-scoring Encounter

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
The opening fixture of the 2019 Indian Premier League turned out to be a one-sided affair as Chennai Super Kings overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni had no hesitation in asking the visitors to bat first and his decision paid dividends. Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer were dismissed cheaply. Harbhajan Singh finished his four overs with figures of 4/20.



















Things were not any different in the second half of RCB’s innings as the CSK spinners spun a web around the batsmen. Parthiv Patel was the only player with a two-figure score in the innings as the visitors were bowled out for just 70.



















CSK’s openers also struggled with the turn generated by Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali. Shane Watson was dismissed playing across the line and Suresh Raina was caught trying to clear long on. But Ambati Rayudu’s steady knock and Kedar Jadhav and Jadeja sticking to basics ensured that the hosts reached the target comfortably.



















While it was the spinners’ day at Chepauk, Raina notched up a notable milestone by becoming the first batsman to bring up 5000 IPL runs.











First Published: March 23, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
