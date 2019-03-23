Twitter Reacts as CSK Triumph in Low-scoring Encounter

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni had no hesitation in asking the visitors to bat first and his decision paid dividends. Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer were dismissed cheaply. Harbhajan Singh finished his four overs with figures of 4/20.
Dhoni has read this wicket perfectly. Pulling out Harbhajan and getting him to produce a potentially match winning spell.....
Parthiv Patel getting the feel of how it feels to be Kohli/SRT usually. Lone man standing as wickets fall at the other end, holding things together.#CSKvRCB #IPL2019 — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 23, 2019
new season and all that but CSK are doing CSK things and RCB are doing RCB things #IPL2019
Great catch by Jadeja to dismiss ABD, shows once again why he is among top 3 fielders in the world. Hetmeyer. CSK may have clinched the issue already just over half hour into the match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 23, 2019
1st game guys, it’s ok. 1st game. That’s all. 1st game. 1st innings. Ok. Whatever comforts you. Say it. #CSKvRCB
Usually it takes a week or two before you start feeling sorry for RCB fans. For #IPL2019 pity party has begun at first hour of the first day. #CSKvRCB — cricBC (@cricBC) March 23, 2019
Things were not any different in the second half of RCB’s innings as the CSK spinners spun a web around the batsmen. Parthiv Patel was the only player with a two-figure score in the innings as the visitors were bowled out for just 70.
Kohli 25 test tons. 41 odi tons. 4 IPL tons =the runs scored by RCB today. 70#RCB #CSK #CSKvRCB #IPL2019
Shocking batting by RCB. Cant see CSK muffing it up too. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 23, 2019
Who would have expected that in a team of Kohli and ABD, Parthiv Patel would emerge as the most reliable batsmen! 😉
Can see RCB getting frustrated with this loss and dropping Saini and Siraj in protest for next game at Bengaluru against Mumbai. #CSKvRCB #IPL2019 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 23, 2019
Namma Bengaluru, 'namma' same old story. 😂 #IPL2019 #CSKvRCB
1st match, 1st innings of the #IPL2019 highlight: RCB equals their 2nd lowest score. #RCBhaiTohMumkinHai — monica (@monicas_004) March 23, 2019
CSK’s openers also struggled with the turn generated by Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali. Shane Watson was dismissed playing across the line and Suresh Raina was caught trying to clear long on. But Ambati Rayudu’s steady knock and Kedar Jadhav and Jadeja sticking to basics ensured that the hosts reached the target comfortably.
If I was part of RCB management, I would have allowed Kohli take it easy this season and play without the burden of captaincy. Not because he is tactically inferior, but because has played a gruelling season and is already occupied with thoughts of WC.
Looks like team RCB’s leadership read a turning wicket badly badly wrong.. and remember, this is a team with the Indian captain and a World Cup winning coach. When it comes to reading wickets, @msdhoni and team CSK still kings of the ring #CSKvRCB — Citizen/नागरिक/Dost Rajdeep (@sardesairajdeep) March 23, 2019
Today was an ideal time for the 'Chak de' speech maan, "70 runs, 70 runs hai tumhare paas.. ye 70 runs tumse BCCI bhi nahi chheen sakta"#CSKvRCB
Not great pitch for batting, low scoring match, but it’s held interest must say. Why should batsmen always have the advantage? If RCB had, say, 30 runs more to defend with another spinner in the attack... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 23, 2019
Record for @ChennaiIPL vs @RCBTweets at Chepauk now official sits at FIFA World Cup 2014 Germany - Brazil semi finals scoreline (7-1 it is, if you were in a cave then) #RCB should actually be proud of that comparison given the title record of Brazil. #CSKvRCB #IPL2019
That was a clinical win from CSK. They read the conditions perfectly, picked the right team and exploited the turning pitch really well. That was a great start for the defending champions who will be formidable at home if the pitches continue to play like that. #IPL #CSKvRCB — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 23, 2019
What a yawn game. This deck might backfire against good spinning teams. Chennai will know it too
While it was the spinners’ day at Chepauk, Raina notched up a notable milestone by becoming the first batsman to bring up 5000 IPL runs.
5000 runs in the IPL, what a legendary achievement @ImRaina 🙌 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 23, 2019
5000 runs for Suresh Raina, the first ever player in IPL to do so. Marvellous this! Mr IPL for a reason 😁
Suresh Raina became the first man to score 5000 IPL runs in his innings today. #IPL #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/dtePPQZWsa — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 23, 2019
Congratulations @ImRaina on becoming the first person to score 5000 @IPL runs! #CSKvRCB #IPL2019
