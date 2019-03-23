Twitter Reacts as CSK Triumph in Low-scoring Encounter

(Image: Twitter/@IPL)

Loading...



Dhoni has read this wicket perfectly. Pulling out Harbhajan and getting him to produce a potentially match winning spell.....

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 23, 2019

Parthiv Patel getting the feel of how it feels to be Kohli/SRT usually. Lone man standing as wickets fall at the other end, holding things together.#CSKvRCB #IPL2019 — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 23, 2019



new season and all that but CSK are doing CSK things and RCB are doing RCB things #IPL2019

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 23, 2019

Great catch by Jadeja to dismiss ABD, shows once again why he is among top 3 fielders in the world. Hetmeyer. CSK may have clinched the issue already just over half hour into the match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 23, 2019



1st game guys, it’s ok. 1st game. That’s all. 1st game. 1st innings. Ok. Whatever comforts you. Say it. #CSKvRCB

— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) March 23, 2019

Usually it takes a week or two before you start feeling sorry for RCB fans. For #IPL2019 pity party has begun at first hour of the first day. #CSKvRCB — cricBC (@cricBC) March 23, 2019



Kohli 25 test tons. 41 odi tons. 4 IPL tons =the runs scored by RCB today. 70#RCB #CSK #CSKvRCB #IPL2019

— Anurag Rekhi (@Dravidict) March 23, 2019

Shocking batting by RCB. Cant see CSK muffing it up too. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 23, 2019



Who would have expected that in a team of Kohli and ABD, Parthiv Patel would emerge as the most reliable batsmen! 😉

— Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) March 23, 2019

Can see RCB getting frustrated with this loss and dropping Saini and Siraj in protest for next game at Bengaluru against Mumbai. #CSKvRCB #IPL2019 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 23, 2019

1st match, 1st innings of the #IPL2019 highlight: RCB equals their 2nd lowest score. #RCBhaiTohMumkinHai — monica (@monicas_004) March 23, 2019



If I was part of RCB management, I would have allowed Kohli take it easy this season and play without the burden of captaincy. Not because he is tactically inferior, but because has played a gruelling season and is already occupied with thoughts of WC.

— cricBC (@cricBC) March 23, 2019

Looks like team RCB’s leadership read a turning wicket badly badly wrong.. and remember, this is a team with the Indian captain and a World Cup winning coach. When it comes to reading wickets, @msdhoni and team CSK still kings of the ring #CSKvRCB — Citizen/नागरिक/Dost Rajdeep (@sardesairajdeep) March 23, 2019



Today was an ideal time for the 'Chak de' speech maan, "70 runs, 70 runs hai tumhare paas.. ye 70 runs tumse BCCI bhi nahi chheen sakta"#CSKvRCB

— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 23, 2019

Not great pitch for batting, low scoring match, but it’s held interest must say. Why should batsmen always have the advantage? If RCB had, say, 30 runs more to defend with another spinner in the attack... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 23, 2019



Record for @ChennaiIPL vs @RCBTweets at Chepauk now official sits at FIFA World Cup 2014 Germany - Brazil semi finals scoreline (7-1 it is, if you were in a cave then) #RCB should actually be proud of that comparison given the title record of Brazil. #CSKvRCB #IPL2019

— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 23, 2019

That was a clinical win from CSK. They read the conditions perfectly, picked the right team and exploited the turning pitch really well. That was a great start for the defending champions who will be formidable at home if the pitches continue to play like that. #IPL #CSKvRCB — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 23, 2019



What a yawn game. This deck might backfire against good spinning teams. Chennai will know it too

— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 23, 2019

5000 runs in the IPL, what a legendary achievement @ImRaina 🙌 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 23, 2019



5000 runs for Suresh Raina, the first ever player in IPL to do so. Marvellous this! Mr IPL for a reason 😁

— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) March 23, 2019

Suresh Raina became the first man to score 5000 IPL runs in his innings today. #IPL #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/dtePPQZWsa — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 23, 2019

First Published: March 23, 2019, 11:26 PM IST