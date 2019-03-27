IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts as ‘Dad’s Army’ Marches On

Batting first, Delhi got off to a great start courtesy of some exceptional hitting from Prithvi Shaw. But the youngster lost his composure and ended up playing a false shot straight to midwicket.
Some fine bowling too from Chahar btw
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 26, 2019
Swing bowling...just like leg-spin is a lot about the captain’s confidence in your skill. It’s not surprising that swing bowlers shine under Dhoni. Chahar was full of praise for his #CSK skipper before the game. Brings the best out of him. #DCvCSK
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2019
His partner at the other end, Shikhar Dhawan went on to score a half-century and in the process, became the sixth highest run-scorer in the IPL. However, nobody at the other end managed to get going. Dwayne Bravo choked the run-flow and the hosts ended up finishing on 147 for 7 at the end of their innings.
#Dhawan has matured as a player. Gone is the reckless wild card Dhawan we knew. Playing a sensible innings to ensure a competitive score. #DCvCSK
— Keval Anekar (@mr_frank6) March 26, 2019
Determined, responsible
That was @SDhawan25 today for the @DelhiCapitals
33rd #VivoIPL half century#DCvCSK#IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/uMQYaTGo6z
— Rashmi Ranjan Sahu (@RR_Sahu_47) March 26, 2019
Bravo’s bowling form wasn’t at its best last season. He’s got it going in the second game of the season. That’s a PLUS! #DCvsCSK #IPL2019
— RK (@RK_sports) March 26, 2019
Is 147 runs enough in Delhi @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals
Who is going to win ?
— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) March 26, 2019
First over 17 runs.
Next over 2 wickets.
Classic Bravo.
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 26, 2019
The run-chase started off brightly for the away side. Shane Watson was striking the ball well, while Suresh Raina, who had to come in early after Ambati Rayudu’s quick dismissal, was also looking in good touch.
By the end of this IPL, in addition to Dhoni, Jadhav, Jadeja and Thakur, Kohli will be compelled to play Raina and Watson for the World Cup.#DCvCSK
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 26, 2019
Shane Watson is just in that lovely sweet spot of his career where all his experience comes to bear on every innings, as he just churns out consistent top-class performances. Started poorly in a very unusual chase against RCB, but looked back to his best today. #IPL2019 #DCvCSK
— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 26, 2019
#CSK have broken the back of this chase in the power play overs. Mishra introduced....must strike. And he can. That kinda surface. #IPL #DCvCSK
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2019
Amit Mishra soon removed the dangerous looking Watson. But Suresh Raina along with Kedar Jadhav ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking. While Raina was dismissed, MS Dhoni came into the crease and guided CSK home at the end.
CSK are just a bloody well-oiled machine. #IPL2019
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 26, 2019
Only fitting that Bravo should hit the winning shot, albeit after some anxious moments. He was the one to trigger DC collapse too. Superb win for CSK. ‘Dad’s Army’ marches on!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 26, 2019
Astonishing that they played only three overseas players and sat Sandeep out!
— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) March 26, 2019
They might have taken it to the end but #CSK were always in control. #DC didn't get the wickets they needed. So 2 in 2 for CSK.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 26, 2019
One of these days, Dhoni will ensure the match goes into the 22nd over.#Tie
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 26, 2019
#CSK . Last over. Win. Repeat. #DCvsCSK #IPL2019
— RK (@RK_sports) March 26, 2019
Give this bowling attack to anyone else in the league, the results will be disastrous. Shocker, Washed up Bravo and Bhajji, Jaddu, Thaatha Tahir, and Chahar who only bowls up front.
CSK doing Rajinikanth things again.
— Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 26, 2019
Chennai Super Kings have won 44 matches batting second in the IPL, 25 of those wins have come in the 20th over! #DCvCSK #IPL2019
— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 26, 2019
Comfortable win for @ChennaiIPL at Kotla. 2 wins in first two is always a good start. #DCvCSK
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 26, 2019