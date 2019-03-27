IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts as ‘Dad’s Army’ Marches On

Loading...



Some fine bowling too from Chahar btw

— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 26, 2019



Swing bowling...just like leg-spin is a lot about the captain’s confidence in your skill. It’s not surprising that swing bowlers shine under Dhoni. Chahar was full of praise for his #CSK skipper before the game. Brings the best out of him. #DCvCSK



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2019





#Dhawan has matured as a player. Gone is the reckless wild card Dhawan we knew. Playing a sensible innings to ensure a competitive score. #DCvCSK

— Keval Anekar (@mr_frank6) March 26, 2019



Bravo’s bowling form wasn’t at its best last season. He’s got it going in the second game of the season. That’s a PLUS! #DCvsCSK #IPL2019

— RK (@RK_sports) March 26, 2019



Is 147 runs enough in Delhi @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals

Who is going to win ?



— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) March 26, 2019





First over 17 runs.

Next over 2 wickets.



Classic Bravo.

— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 26, 2019



By the end of this IPL, in addition to Dhoni, Jadhav, Jadeja and Thakur, Kohli will be compelled to play Raina and Watson for the World Cup.#DCvCSK



— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 26, 2019





Shane Watson is just in that lovely sweet spot of his career where all his experience comes to bear on every innings, as he just churns out consistent top-class performances. Started poorly in a very unusual chase against RCB, but looked back to his best today. #IPL2019 #DCvCSK

— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 26, 2019



#CSK have broken the back of this chase in the power play overs. Mishra introduced....must strike. And he can. That kinda surface. #IPL #DCvCSK



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2019





CSK are just a bloody well-oiled machine. #IPL2019

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 26, 2019



Only fitting that Bravo should hit the winning shot, albeit after some anxious moments. He was the one to trigger DC collapse too. Superb win for CSK. ‘Dad’s Army’ marches on!



— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 26, 2019





Astonishing that they played only three overseas players and sat Sandeep out!

— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) March 26, 2019



They might have taken it to the end but #CSK were always in control. #DC didn't get the wickets they needed. So 2 in 2 for CSK.



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 26, 2019





One of these days, Dhoni will ensure the match goes into the 22nd over.#Tie

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 26, 2019



Give this bowling attack to anyone else in the league, the results will be disastrous. Shocker, Washed up Bravo and Bhajji, Jaddu, Thaatha Tahir, and Chahar who only bowls up front.



CSK doing Rajinikanth things again.

— Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 26, 2019



Chennai Super Kings have won 44 matches batting second in the IPL, 25 of those wins have come in the 20th over! #DCvCSK #IPL2019



— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 26, 2019





Comfortable win for @ChennaiIPL at Kotla. 2 wins in first two is always a good start. #DCvCSK

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 26, 2019

First Published: March 27, 2019, 12:38 AM IST