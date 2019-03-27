Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts as ‘Dad’s Army’ Marches On

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 27, 2019, 12:38 AM IST
While the game did go into the final over, Chennai Super Kings were always in control of the game as they beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla, making it two victories in two games.

Batting first, Delhi got off to a great start courtesy of some exceptional hitting from Prithvi Shaw. But the youngster lost his composure and ended up playing a false shot straight to midwicket.






His partner at the other end, Shikhar Dhawan went on to score a half-century and in the process, became the sixth highest run-scorer in the IPL. However, nobody at the other end managed to get going. Dwayne Bravo choked the run-flow and the hosts ended up finishing on 147 for 7 at the end of their innings.













The run-chase started off brightly for the away side. Shane Watson was striking the ball well, while Suresh Raina, who had to come in early after Ambati Rayudu’s quick dismissal, was also looking in good touch.










Amit Mishra soon removed the dangerous looking Watson. But Suresh Raina along with Kedar Jadhav ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking. While Raina was dismissed, MS Dhoni came into the crease and guided CSK home at the end.

























First Published: March 27, 2019, 12:38 AM IST
