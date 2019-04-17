Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019: Twitter Reacts as SRH Thrash Dhoni-less CSK

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad finally got back to winning ways after beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets on Wednesday (April 17).













Earlier, after opting to bat first, Chennai Super Kings got off to their best opening stand in IPL 2019 with but both departed in quick succession to see Hyderabad get back in the game.






And there was the contest between Vijay Shankar and Ambati Rayudu for Twitter to enjoy.












As the pitch slowed down, CSK struggled for momentum and could only post 132 on board.







David Warner scored a brisk fifty to lay the platform for the home side. Chennai came back with a couple of wickets.










Jonny Bairstow though saw his side home scoring a fine half-century.







First Published: April 17, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
