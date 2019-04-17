IPL 2019: Twitter Reacts as SRH Thrash Dhoni-less CSK

Loading...



It’s hard to overstate the importance of that win for SRH. Four consecutive defeats with matches v KKR & v CSK coming up would have placed them in real trouble. That victory sees them keep pace with the pack. Their NRR is also superb. #IPL #SRHvCSK

— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 17, 2019



You get one of these every year, I guess. #CSK have been steamrolled today. Never in the game.



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 17, 2019





A comfortable win for @SunRisers, with 19 balls remaining. @ChennaiIPL have not lost a match with more balls remaining since @DelhiCapitals won with 20 balls remaining in 2015. #IPL



— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 17, 2019





Top stands for @ChennaiIPL in #IPL2019

95 - Rayudu/Dhoni (5th) v RR

79 - Watson/Faf (1st) v SRH

61 - Raina/Dhoni (4th) v RR

60* - Dhoni/Rayudu (4th) v KXIP

56 - Dhoni/Bravo (5th) v RR



- Highest w/o MSD

- Best by an all-✈️pair for #CSK#MakeStatsGreatAgain #SRHvCSK #VIVOIPL

— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 17, 2019



The four #IPL matches missed by MS Dhoni

CSK v DD (Delhi) 19 Mar 2010 (CSK won by 5 wkts)

CSK v KXIP (Chennai) 21 Mar 2010 (CSK lost by Super over)

CSK v RCB (Bangalore) 23 Mar 2010 (CSK lost by 36 runs)

CSK v SRH (Hyderabad) 17 Apr 2019 #IPL2019#SRHvCSK



— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 17, 2019





April 15th : MSK told Shankar is a three dimensional player.

April 16th : Rayudu tweeted he will buy a 3d glass to watch world cup.

April 17th : Shankar bowling to Rayudu in Ipl. #SRHvCSK

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2019



Vijay Shankar extracts some extra bounce off the surface and dismisses Du Plessis caught behind. Rayudu walks out to bat next. Time to put the 3-D Glasses on? #SRHvCSK #IPL2019



— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 17, 2019





Ambati Rayudu's 3D glasses will come handy now while facing Vijay Shankar!#SRHvCSK#IPL2019#IPL

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 17, 2019



Even Harsha Bhogle is meme-ing. Rayadu edges Shankar's delivery. "How many dimensions did he see that in" #IPL2019



— cricBC (@cricBC) April 17, 2019





132/5 in 20 overs. Good comeback from SRH. Well Bowled Bhuvi and co. But we are very much capable of getting bowled out below 100. #SRHvCSK

— Mohammed Ibrahim (@iBM1105) April 17, 2019



.@ChennaiIPL only managed 30 runs in the last five overs of the innings, the lowest amount they've scored in that phase when batting first since 2010. #IPL



— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 17, 2019





#CSK's innings:



Overs 1-10: 80/1



Overs 11-15: 22/5



Overs 16-20: 30/0



The openers finally clicked but Chennai's batting was left exposed at the end without Dhoni (who has bailed them out repeatedly this season).

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 17, 2019



Warner killed the run chase during the field restrictions only. Brilliant T20 batting.



— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 17, 2019





50* in just 24 deliveries @davidwarner31 setting up the chase so beautifully :) #SRHvCSK

— srikrishna (@1998Srikrishna) April 17, 2019



Tahir running all the way to SA every time he picks up a wicket never gets old. This time it's justified, considering the WC squad's getting announced tomorrow.#IPL2019 #SRHvCSK #CWC19



— Sonali Dhulap (@pillya) April 17, 2019





Sunrisers Hyderbaad #SRH played Chennai Super Kings #CSK four times last year, and lost on each occasion.



How thoroughly have the Super Kings been outplayed today? This win should boost Sunrisers. PS: Kane Williamson is out of form? #SRHvCSK #CSKvSRH #IPL2019

— Devarchit (@Devarchit) April 17, 2019



Chennai middle order worry continues in this season, too much dependent on Dhoni causing lots of problem for this season. Chennai need to sort this quickly or more trouble coming in play offs.



— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2019





Warner’s ban has actually improved his performance so much Exceptional strike rate and on top as Orange cup holder with least number of matches!

— ROYAL FAN Sheffali Chugh (@Sheffalee) April 17, 2019

First Published: April 17, 2019, 11:31 PM IST