IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Delhi's Win Over Mumbai

Having put in to bat by Rohit Sharma, Delhi looked to start aggressively but lost a couple of wickets early as Mumbai Indians hit their length from ball one.
Great catch by Pollard and Mumbai’s two exports to Delhi, Shaw and Iyer, back in the dug out. Overly aggressive approach, not paying dividends— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 24, 2019
Wow such a great news this is for J & k cricket.Young prodigy #Rashikhsalam making his debut for @mipaltan #emotional #happy #greatfeeling— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 24, 2019
It was the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram which steadied them with a 83–run stand before the later fell to Ben Cutting.
Solid knock, Colin Ingram from that position. Upped the rate after two early wickets and batted as well in the middle overs.#MIvDC #IPL2019— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 24, 2019
Hope this knock helps Shikhy get his touch back for the next— a (@tinggoesskrrrah) March 24, 2019
Rishabh Pant came in and scored a 18-ball fifty to take Delhi to a strong total.
Pant is in the mood to hit every ball for six and that is more dangerous for Delhi than it is for Mumbai right now— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) March 24, 2019
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders play both their matches (March 30 and April 12) before the World Cup squad is selected. Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik for that second-keeper slot will probably go down to the wire! #IPL2019 #DCvKKR #KKRvDC— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 24, 2019
Pant can do everything. He can even hit helicopter off greatest death bowler ever.#MIvDC— The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) March 24, 2019
Rishabh Pant is treating the best white ball bowler on planet Earth like a second class citizen. Stunning batting! #MIvDC #VivoIPL— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) March 24, 2019
Just Wow from Pant !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 24, 2019
Oh nahi reesan teriyan shera @RishabPant777 #topclass 👏👏 #MIvsDC #IPL2019— Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) March 24, 2019
Bhuvi (21 in an over) and Bumrah (31 in 2 overs) were really ordinary in the death overs today. Russell and Pant were in red hot form but expected better from India's premier death bowlers. #KKRvSRH #MIvDC #IPL2019— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) March 24, 2019
Rishabh Pant hit a staggering 81 % of his runs through the leg side, 50% behind square on leg side. Best part was even if Mumbai tried to bowl outside off, he was able to pick them off to the leg side. Teams will need to come up with some kind of strategy against him. #MIvDC— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) March 24, 2019
Mumbai Indians did not get off to a great start. Rohit Sharma was dismissed trying to up the ante and Surya Kumar Yadav was run out by an exceptionally piece of fielding by Shreyas Iyer. But Yuvraj Singh raised a few eyebrows with some of his trademark shots.
Happiness is Watching Yuvraj batting 😍😍😭😭 Happy & Emotional I am #MIvDC— Fehmu (@FehmeenaR) March 24, 2019
Interestingly both Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh made their India debut together in the same match at Nairobi in October 2000.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 24, 2019
In 2019, Zaheer is the Mumbai Indians coach and Yuvraj a MI player!#IPL2019 #IPL12 #IPL #MIvDC
Delighted to watch #Yuvi back on the form #Yuvraj— deshraj agrawal (@deshrajagrawal) March 24, 2019
Yuvraj Singh has rewound the clock....Paisa Vasool 👏👏 #MIvDC #IPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 24, 2019
Yuvraj Singh is all class !!! #MumbaiIndians— Dhruv (@strokeOgeniuso) March 24, 2019
Krunal Pandya played a quick-fire cameo of 32. Yuvraj went on to score a half-century but the hosts fell short of the run-chase by runs.
Afraid #MI outplayed today. Pant's innings the difference.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2019
Rahul Tewatia now joins Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner and Jacques Kallis to become the 4th fielder in #IPL history to claim 4 catches in a match.#IPL2019 #IPL12 #MIvDC— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 24, 2019
After being 29-2 batting first at the Wankhede that is a very good win for DC. Pant’s innings was phenomenal (Ingram’s was also excellent) but they managed the defence well too. Morris & Lamichhane will strengthen the attack considerably as well. An encouraging start. #IPL #MIvDC— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 24, 2019
A day of lefties and blitz ends... #IPL2019— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) March 24, 2019