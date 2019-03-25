IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Delhi's Win Over Mumbai

Loading...

Great catch by Pollard and Mumbai’s two exports to Delhi, Shaw and Iyer, back in the dug out. Overly aggressive approach, not paying dividends — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 24, 2019

Wow such a great news this is for J & k cricket.Young prodigy #Rashikhsalam making his debut for @mipaltan #emotional #happy #greatfeeling — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 24, 2019

Solid knock, Colin Ingram from that position. Upped the rate after two early wickets and batted as well in the middle overs.#MIvDC #IPL2019 — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 24, 2019

Hope this knock helps Shikhy get his touch back for the next — a (@tinggoesskrrrah) March 24, 2019

Pant is in the mood to hit every ball for six and that is more dangerous for Delhi than it is for Mumbai right now — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) March 24, 2019

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders play both their matches (March 30 and April 12) before the World Cup squad is selected. Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik for that second-keeper slot will probably go down to the wire! #IPL2019 #DCvKKR #KKRvDC — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 24, 2019

Pant can do everything. He can even hit helicopter off greatest death bowler ever.#MIvDC — The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) March 24, 2019

Rishabh Pant is treating the best white ball bowler on planet Earth like a second class citizen. Stunning batting! #MIvDC #VivoIPL — Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) March 24, 2019

Just Wow from Pant ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 24, 2019

Bhuvi (21 in an over) and Bumrah (31 in 2 overs) were really ordinary in the death overs today. Russell and Pant were in red hot form but expected better from India's premier death bowlers. #KKRvSRH #MIvDC #IPL2019 — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) March 24, 2019

Rishabh Pant hit a staggering 81 % of his runs through the leg side, 50% behind square on leg side. Best part was even if Mumbai tried to bowl outside off, he was able to pick them off to the leg side. Teams will need to come up with some kind of strategy against him. #MIvDC — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) March 24, 2019

Happiness is Watching Yuvraj batting 😍😍😭😭 Happy & Emotional I am #MIvDC — Fehmu (@FehmeenaR) March 24, 2019

Interestingly both Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh made their India debut together in the same match at Nairobi in October 2000.

In 2019, Zaheer is the Mumbai Indians coach and Yuvraj a MI player!#IPL2019 #IPL12 #IPL #MIvDC — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 24, 2019

Delighted to watch #Yuvi back on the form #Yuvraj — deshraj agrawal (@deshrajagrawal) March 24, 2019

Yuvraj Singh has rewound the clock....Paisa Vasool 👏👏 #MIvDC #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 24, 2019

Yuvraj Singh is all class !!! #MumbaiIndians — Dhruv (@strokeOgeniuso) March 24, 2019

Afraid #MI outplayed today. Pant's innings the difference. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2019

Rahul Tewatia now joins Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner and Jacques Kallis to become the 4th fielder in #IPL history to claim 4 catches in a match.#IPL2019 #IPL12 #MIvDC — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 24, 2019

After being 29-2 batting first at the Wankhede that is a very good win for DC. Pant’s innings was phenomenal (Ingram’s was also excellent) but they managed the defence well too. Morris & Lamichhane will strengthen the attack considerably as well. An encouraging start. #IPL #MIvDC — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 24, 2019

A day of lefties and blitz ends... #IPL2019 — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) March 24, 2019

