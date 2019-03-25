Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Delhi's Win Over Mumbai

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2019, 12:53 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Delhi's Win Over Mumbai

Loading...
Delhi Capitals went on to register a comfortable 37-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture of the 2019 Indian Premier League.

Having put in to bat by Rohit Sharma, Delhi looked to start aggressively but lost a couple of wickets early as Mumbai Indians hit their length from ball one.






It was the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram which steadied them with a 83–run stand before the later fell to Ben Cutting.





Rishabh Pant came in and scored a 18-ball fifty to take Delhi to a strong total.

















Mumbai Indians did not get off to a great start. Rohit Sharma was dismissed trying to up the ante and Surya Kumar Yadav was run out by an exceptionally piece of fielding by Shreyas Iyer. But Yuvraj Singh raised a few eyebrows with some of his trademark shots.












Krunal Pandya played a quick-fire cameo of 32. Yuvraj went on to score a half-century but the hosts fell short of the run-chase by runs.









Delhi Capitalsipl 2019Mumbai Indians
First Published: March 25, 2019, 12:40 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking