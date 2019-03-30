IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to KXIP's Comfortable Win Over MI

Source: AFP

Many issues to resolve for @mipaltan. The logjam in the middle and the rekindling of Hardik Pandya the bowler.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 30, 2019



Happy to see Rahul back inform after two poor games, today he started slowly and attacked the right bowlers then finally unleashed his A game to Bumrah.



— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 30, 2019





What a perfectly planned chase from KXIP and especially KL Rahul. The strategy was to play out Malinga and Bumrah with minimal risk and take on the rest. Very well calculated win. #KXIPvMI

— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) March 30, 2019



7 balls over and a boundary on the extra ball. Now umpires can't even count the balls. Wahan dhoop may khade rehne ka matlab he nahi hai ab toh... https://t.co/aos3tKPTkY



— Mohammed Ibrahim Farooqui (@iBM1105) March 30, 2019





Imagine if this match is now decided by four runs or so and then someone tells Ashwin what happened in the first over. He will mankad every batsman in the next match. #IPL2019



— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 30, 2019





Frustrating for Rohit to see that his LBW decision would have been overturned on review, but that was good aggressive bowling from Viljoen. The South African's SR in the Powerplay is 25, less than elite, but was willing to gamble with the fuller ball. #IPL2019 #KXIPvMI

— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 30, 2019



QDK is continuing his good form he had in the SA summer, with a 35 ball FIFTY in the #IPL! #KXIPvMI #IPL2019



— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) March 30, 2019





Score of 176 by @mipaltan gives enough to their bowlers to protect but without cushion for error. Now it’s up-to @lionsdenkxip batsmen especially @henrygayle @mayankcricket and @klrahul11 to give a start! #KXIPvMI ... Prediction last over finish. #VIVOIPL2019 #VIVOIPL

— Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) March 30, 2019



Mumbai Indians' scores post the 16th over have been characterised by middling scores with lost wickets in #VIVOIPL2019: -

Vs DC 42/3

Vs RCB 48/5

Vs KXIP 45/3

---------------------------

TOTAL: 135/11 (RR: 9.42)

---------------------------#MakeStatsGreatAgain #KXIPvMI #KXIPvsMI



— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 30, 2019





Chris Gayle is like a timebomb. Diffuse him when he is ticking, otherwise face the explosion. 💣💥#KXIPvMI

— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 30, 2019



300 sixes in IPL and its Gayle. The universe boss #IPL2019



— Dipesh 🇳🇵🏏 (@Thejuly23rd) March 30, 2019





Most sixes in the #VIVOIPL: -

300 - Chris Gayle 👈

193 - AB de Villiers

187 - MS Dhoni

186 - Suresh Raina

185 - Rohit Sharma



Mr. Universe Boss @henrygayle is 36% ahead of the next best!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #KXIPvMI #KXIPvsMI

— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 30, 2019



KLR opened the innings, Mayank comes out to bat in the eighth over and he's already overtaken Rahul.#IPL2019 #KXIPvMI



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 30, 2019





Looks like Mayank is auditioning for Rahul's place in the Indian white-ball teams. The problem is Rahul looks to be playing for Mayank's spot in Indian Test team.

— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) March 30, 2019



KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have swapped souls for this IPL season. #KXIPvMI



— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 30, 2019





Mayank Agarwal happily comes down the track and hits Krunal Pandya for a 6. Respect no use :) :) https://t.co/TtgL37jxdr

— Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) March 30, 2019



Any other players out there who wish to get back into form and want to contend for that number four spot? Then, just make sure you're all set for your match against MI. We bring players back into form.#KLRahul #RishabhPant #KXIPvMI



— Shruti Chopra (@itstarot) March 30, 2019





KL to open. Rohit at 4. Most unpopular but best option. Rohit’s calmness in the middle will be of high value! You get Virat out by chance, and you’l have Rohit walk in!

— Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) March 30, 2019



My team’s losing this but Rahul’s innings shall be some positivity to take from this game, love seeing the bloke in good touch. Hopefully many more to come @klrahul11!💙 #KXIPvMI



— Adlee Sharon (@adlee_sharon) March 30, 2019



