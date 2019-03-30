Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to KXIP's Comfortable Win Over MI

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 30, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Source: AFP

Kings XI Punjab put on a show with the bat to chase down a target of 177 with vital contributions from Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Kings XI Punjab had won all their three games at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali last year and they began well winning the first game of the season at home by eight wickets.







The game was off to a bad start for the umpires once again as R Ashwin bowled a seven-ball over.










Rohit Sharma was looking good but Punjab came back in the game of quick wickets but Quinton de Kock carried on to score a fine 60.






Punjab came back well towards the end to keep Mumbai to 176.






In reply, Chris Gayle got the Kings XI Punjab off to a good start and also became the first player to hit 300 sixes in the IPL.







KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal then carried on the good work by batting positively to keep their side in the game.











Krunal struck in time to dismiss Agarwal for 43 but KL Rahul hit a fine fifty to take his side home.









ipl 2019Kings XI punjabMumbai Indians
First Published: March 30, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
