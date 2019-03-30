IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Samson & Warner's Brilliance

Loading...



Have to feel for Samson, a wonderful went in vain. And another loss for @rajasthanroyals ,two tough losses #IPL2019

— srikrishna (@1998Srikrishna) March 29, 2019



One word for David Warner - Unbrekable Bull... Endured odium and opprobrium. Sat out for a year. But didn't let his spirit plummet. Came back growling and glaring with same gusto! Fantastic... #SRHvsRR @davidwarner31 @SunRisers

— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 29, 2019



Wonderful chase by @SunRisers, brilliant start from David set the tone for SRH, Jonny was great too and at the end yet another Rashid masterclass.



— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 29, 2019





Rashid Khan bowls Buttler on his 2nd ball



Around the legs of Buttler uprooting the stumps on its way. Amazing Bowler #IPL2019 #SRHvRR

— Cricket Crazy Saffa (@Dhashnie) March 29, 2019



Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan in Twenty20s:



Runs - 4

Balls - 10

Dismissals - 4



Only the 2nd time Rashid has bowled as early as 4th over in the IPL thus far. #IPL2019 #SRHvRR



— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 29, 2019





Is there a better T20 bowler than @rashidkhan_19, spin or pace?

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 29, 2019



Fifty for Sanju. So good to see him in a fine touch. #SRHvRR

— Adlee Sharon (@adlee_sharon) March 29, 2019



Pleasure watching Samson amongst some runs



— Mr. A (@cricdrugs) March 29, 2019





I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2019



Sanju Samson. Take a bow, as Harsha said this is Surgeon batting. 24 runs and every single shot was text book. Brilliant



— Naveen (@ImNsamy) March 29, 2019





I think anything which is got to do with the name “SANJU” is a super hit this year! Special innings... well played #ajju. #SRHvRR #VIVOIPL #GameBanayegaName

— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 29, 2019



Superb Sanju! After the poor start RR got, never thought they'll come this far. Full marks to the young lad, 2nd century#SRHvRR #IPL



— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 29, 2019





High class hundred for Sanju Samson against one of the best bowling lineups in the IPL. Brilliant #SRHvRR

— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 29, 2019



What an innings! Every year, Samson plays one such innings which makes us say, 'Wow, what a player!' But the consistency is always missing somewhere. I really hope that Samson finds his consistency this year. Only then he would be able to reach the next level. #SRHvRR #IPL2019



— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 29, 2019





What a knock that was from @IamSanjuSamson Makes it look too easy. #IPL2019 #SRHvRR

— Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) March 29, 2019



Well done to the @rajasthanroyals on posting a great score. Super knock from the skipper & what a 100 by my man @IamSanjuSamson - pure class ! He will be the MVP for this years #IPL you watch !



— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 29, 2019





David Warner currently is like a Uranium atom waiting to explode. The amount of energy he's brought out today is just unbelievable.#SRHvRR

— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) March 29, 2019



Did Warner actually missed a year of cricket? Doesn't seems so.. he is going absolute berserk in IPL



— Anas Khan (@AnasMagnificent) March 29, 2019





Good batting performances for India is translating into confident #IPL stroke play for #Vijayshankar . Now, I want him to finish games. I know U are talking two different formats here but as a number 4 in ODI, you may want that - Bat long and finish! #SRHvsRR #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL



— RK (@RK_sports) March 29, 2019





Rashid wins it for SRH without breaking a sweat. What a cricketer! #IPL

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) March 29, 2019



That was a brilliant match. Samson dragged RR to a competitive score, a defendable score, but SRH chased perfectly - Warner/Bairstow set the template with some gorgeous hitting, Shankar kept things ticking, and Rashid finished with a nerveless flurry. Phwoar. #IPL2019 #SRHvRR



— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 29, 2019



