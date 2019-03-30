Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Samson & Warner's Brilliance

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 30, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Samson & Warner's Brilliance

Loading...
It was bat vs bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and it was the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad who chased down a tall score of 199 to beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets to win their first game of the IPL 2019.













Earlier, Royals were off to a disastrous start as Rashid Khan who was introduced early in the game struck early.







Ajinkya Rahane scored a brilliant 70 putting up a century stand with Sanju Samson to lay the platform for the visitors.











Samson hit his second century in the IPL to power Royals to a score of 198/2 in their 20 overs.

























In reply, David Warner got the Sunrisers off to a flying start scoring a 37-ball 69, and adding 110 runs with Jonny Bairstow for the opening wicket to lay the platform for the hosts.







Once both the openers departed, it was Vijay Shankar who took over the mantle but fell towards the end.





Hyderabad needed 12 from as many balls and Rashid Khan hit a boundary and a biggie to seal their highest run-chase in IPL history.













ipl 2019Off The FieldRajasthan Royalssunrisers hyderabad
First Published: March 30, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking