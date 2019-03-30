IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Samson & Warner's Brilliance

Have to feel for Samson, a wonderful went in vain. And another loss for @rajasthanroyals ,two tough losses #IPL2019
— srikrishna (@1998Srikrishna) March 29, 2019
OUR HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL RUN CHASE IN THE #VIVOIPL! #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/Y18JvSKKKg
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 29, 2019
One word for David Warner - Unbrekable Bull... Endured odium and opprobrium. Sat out for a year. But didn't let his spirit plummet. Came back growling and glaring with same gusto! Fantastic... #SRHvsRR @davidwarner31 @SunRisers
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 29, 2019
Wonderful chase by @SunRisers, brilliant start from David set the tone for SRH, Jonny was great too and at the end yet another Rashid masterclass.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 29, 2019
Earlier, Royals were off to a disastrous start as Rashid Khan who was introduced early in the game struck early.
Rashid Khan bowls Buttler on his 2nd ball
Around the legs of Buttler uprooting the stumps on its way. Amazing Bowler #IPL2019 #SRHvRR
— Cricket Crazy Saffa (@Dhashnie) March 29, 2019
Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan in Twenty20s:
Runs - 4
Balls - 10
Dismissals - 4
Only the 2nd time Rashid has bowled as early as 4th over in the IPL thus far. #IPL2019 #SRHvRR
— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 29, 2019
Is there a better T20 bowler than @rashidkhan_19, spin or pace?
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 29, 2019
Ajinkya Rahane scored a brilliant 70 putting up a century stand with Sanju Samson to lay the platform for the visitors.
This is also @rajasthanroyals ' FIRST century stand for ANY wicket since the 2015 edition of the #VIVOIPL!!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #SRHvRR #SRHvsRR #IPL #VIVOIPL2019
— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 29, 2019
Fifty for Sanju. So good to see him in a fine touch. #SRHvRR
— Adlee Sharon (@adlee_sharon) March 29, 2019
Pleasure watching Samson amongst some runs
— Mr. A (@cricdrugs) March 29, 2019
Samson hit his second century in the IPL to power Royals to a score of 198/2 in their 20 overs.
I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2019
Sanju Samson. Take a bow, as Harsha said this is Surgeon batting. 24 runs and every single shot was text book. Brilliant
— Naveen (@ImNsamy) March 29, 2019
I think anything which is got to do with the name “SANJU” is a super hit this year! Special innings... well played #ajju. #SRHvRR #VIVOIPL #GameBanayegaName
— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 29, 2019
Superb Sanju! After the poor start RR got, never thought they'll come this far. Full marks to the young lad, 2nd century#SRHvRR #IPL
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 29, 2019
High class hundred for Sanju Samson against one of the best bowling lineups in the IPL. Brilliant #SRHvRR
— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 29, 2019
What an innings! Every year, Samson plays one such innings which makes us say, 'Wow, what a player!' But the consistency is always missing somewhere. I really hope that Samson finds his consistency this year. Only then he would be able to reach the next level. #SRHvRR #IPL2019
— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 29, 2019
What a knock that was from @IamSanjuSamson Makes it look too easy. #IPL2019 #SRHvRR
— Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) March 29, 2019
Well done to the @rajasthanroyals on posting a great score. Super knock from the skipper & what a 100 by my man @IamSanjuSamson - pure class ! He will be the MVP for this years #IPL you watch !
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 29, 2019
In reply, David Warner got the Sunrisers off to a flying start scoring a 37-ball 69, and adding 110 runs with Jonny Bairstow for the opening wicket to lay the platform for the hosts.
David Warner currently is like a Uranium atom waiting to explode. The amount of energy he's brought out today is just unbelievable.#SRHvRR
— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) March 29, 2019
Did Warner actually missed a year of cricket? Doesn't seems so.. he is going absolute berserk in IPL
— Anas Khan (@AnasMagnificent) March 29, 2019
WARNER #IPL2019
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2019
Once both the openers departed, it was Vijay Shankar who took over the mantle but fell towards the end.
Good batting performances for India is translating into confident #IPL stroke play for #Vijayshankar . Now, I want him to finish games. I know U are talking two different formats here but as a number 4 in ODI, you may want that - Bat long and finish! #SRHvsRR #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL
— RK (@RK_sports) March 29, 2019
Hyderabad needed 12 from as many balls and Rashid Khan hit a boundary and a biggie to seal their highest run-chase in IPL history.
Rashid wins it for SRH without breaking a sweat. What a cricketer! #IPL
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) March 29, 2019
Rashid Khan #whataplaya
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 29, 2019
Rashid Khan
Bowling ✅
Fielding ✅
Batting ✅#IPL2019 #SRHvRR #OrangeArmy
— Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) March 29, 2019
That was a brilliant match. Samson dragged RR to a competitive score, a defendable score, but SRH chased perfectly - Warner/Bairstow set the template with some gorgeous hitting, Shankar kept things ticking, and Rashid finished with a nerveless flurry. Phwoar. #IPL2019 #SRHvRR
— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 29, 2019
Name this pose as #IPLPose. pic.twitter.com/N8CO6YKZi5
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 29, 2019