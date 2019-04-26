IPL 2019 | Twitter Sings High Praise of Riyan Parag Heroics in RR's Victory

Source: IPL

Awesome match #KKRvRR ..young boy @ParagRiyan & @craig_arch did the unbelievable muscling @rajasthanroyals to win against @KKRiders super innings by @DineshKarthik was not enough as #KKR bowlers could not stall the 6th straight loss. #VIVOIPL .. @IPL table is wide open!

— Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) April 25, 2019



whoops, rajasthan have ensured RCB are back at the bottom! #KKRvRR https://t.co/E92W4mTVdw

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 25, 2019

Joffra Archer finishes match in sensational style! Unexpected result must say after KKR scored 170+. Rajasthan Royals deserve hugr credit for winning this match without major contributions from Rahane, Samson, Smith and Stokes. How about gutsy young Parag as MOM? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 25, 2019

If England don’t want Jofra Archer, I’m very happy to have him in this Indian team ♂️ — Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 25, 2019



Lack of adaptability will be punished. Lynn the culprit there.

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 25, 2019

I think that was a knuckle ball that floated in from Aaron. Magical. #VarunAaron #KKRvRR — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 25, 2019



Excellent knock under pressure! second fifty of the season for Karthik. First one came in a difficult situation against Delhi Capitals as well. Top stuff! #IPL2019 #KKRvRR

— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 25, 2019



Dinesh KARTHIK's return to form is such a positive sign for India ahead of the World Cup. #KKRvRR

— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 25, 2019

Highest scores for Dinesh Karthik in T20 cricket: 97* - KKR v RR, Kolkata, 2019* 90* - Tamil Nadu v Andhra, Secunderabad, 2010 86 - MI v Delhi, Mumbai, 2013#KKRvRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 25, 2019

RR batsmen making a mess of the chase. Nothing special about the kind of deliveries that got KKR the wickets #KKRvRR — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 25, 2019



Even Steve Smith, playing all over it. And that is the most expressive celebration ever from Sunil Narine.

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 25, 2019

Not a great season for @benstokes38 again this year, must be disappointed to have not done enough to justify that price tag #KKRvRR #IPL2019 — Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) April 25, 2019



Parag’s axomia gamcha as the Steve Waugh style rag

— Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) April 25, 2019

This Riyan Parag has something really special in him. Every one talks about Gill & Shaw, just look at his temperament & maturity he is showing at this stage of match. He is just 17, and will go up and up from here. Wanna see him more.#KKRvRR — Brainfaded Ross Taylor (@iRoshan_Rv) April 25, 2019



Incredible composure shown by young Riyan Parag under pressure. A talent to watch out for. Second time he has played a crucial role with the bat this season. #KKRvRR

— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 25, 2019

Rajasthan Royals won this match thanks to 17 year old Riyan Parag. He was born in Guwahati, Assam. Has the potential to be the 1st player from North East to play for India. He was born on 10th November 2001. That's 1298 days after the desert storm innings by Sachin. #KKRvRR — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) April 25, 2019

First Published: April 26, 2019, 12:10 AM IST