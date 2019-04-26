Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Sings High Praise of Riyan Parag Heroics in RR's Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 26, 2019, 12:12 AM IST
It never looked coming but some scintillating batting from Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer meant Rajasthan Royals were alive in the IPL 2019 as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets on Thursday (April 26).






 




Earlier, Varun Aaron got rid of the KKR openers and put in trouble early.






It was Dinesh Karthik who came in at No. 4 and scored an unbeaten 97 to take his team to a strong total.













In the chase, Royals got off to a flier but lost their plot against the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla. Batsmen got starts for Royals but none stayed till the end to see them through.










Riyan Parag hit an enterprising 47 to bring his side back in the game and the game went down to the last over with them needing nine runs from the last over and Jofra Archer finished the game with two boundaries.











ipl 2019kolkata knight ridersRajasthan Royals
First Published: April 26, 2019, 12:10 AM IST
