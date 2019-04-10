IPL 2019 | Twitter Wowed by CSK's Thumping Win Over KKR

Credit: IPL

Easy win for #CSK though the match had its moments. On a pitch if this nature, batsmen getting substantial knocks — Russell, du Plessis — would rate very high. But my MOM would be Deepak Chahar. Dealt such blows in his first spell, KKR just couldn’t recover

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 9, 2019

With five wins from six matches CSK are well on their to the Play Offs yet again. The familiarity of their team to their strategy & their home venue is very impressive. They know their strengths & consistently play to them. That was a classic CSK home victory. #IPL #CSKvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 9, 2019



Mature innings from @faf1307 was a must for @ChennaiIPL in order not to fall in any unwanted trouble. #CSKvKKR

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 9, 2019

Imagine Shane Warne bowling to Chris Lynn... The latter would have been a bigger bunny of Warne than even Daryll Cullinan. #WalkingWicket #CSKvKKR — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 9, 2019



Dhoni must’ve been aware how devastating Narine can be against spin but still bowled Bhajji. It worked. Bhajji got Narine last time as well in Chepauk. Bhajji on Fire 🔥 #CSKVKKR

— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) April 9, 2019

Lowest powerplay scores (#IPL2019): - 16/1 - CSK v RCB 27/1 - SRH v KXIP 28/1 - RR v KKR 29/4 - KKR v CSK👈 29/3 - CSK v RR 3 of the 5 lowest have occurred in the last 3 games!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #CSKvKKR #CSKvsKKR #Yellove #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #VIVOIPL2019 #VIVOIPL — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 9, 2019



In this IPL, so many batsmen have perfectly picked a fielder stationed as the boundary rider. Strange #CSKvKKR #IPL2019

— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 9, 2019

Russell who is usually on 6 off 0 balls is on 0 off 6 balls. #CSKvKKR — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) April 9, 2019



RCB's 70 under threat.

Will that be beaten too?#CSKvKKR



— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 9, 2019

Andre Russell shows once again why he is not all about muscle power. He uses his brain as well. #KKR, meanwhile, have been too dependent on his performance. Take his contributions out of the equation and they would have had only one win instead of four at this stage. #CSKvKKR — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 9, 2019



Dre Russ in Ipl 2019 :

First match - 49*(19) 4×4 & 4×6

Second match - 48(17) 3×4 & 5×6

Third match - 62(28) 4×4 & 6×6

Fourth match - 48*(13) 1×4 & 7×6

Fifth match - DNB

Sixth match - 50*(44) 5×4 & 3×6 #CSKvKKR



— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2019

Excellent excellent catch that from Piyush Chawla, outright stunner even without his current frame! Big wicket that for KKR! #CSKvKKR — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 9, 2019



Need one big knock from Raina in next few matches, these starts and getting out is not good for Csk while playing away matches.

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2019

Last Seven matches of #CSKvKKR CSK Won KKR Won CSK Won KKR Won CSK Won KKR Won CSK Won — Jalandar (@jalandar_) April 9, 2019



MSD in Chennai Super Kings' Hotstar docu. will say why CSK used the RTM for Faf over Tye and the South African proves it time and time again.#IPL2019 #RoarOfTheLion #CSKvKKR

— Chiggy Viggy (@MadridistaSays) April 9, 2019

Last 17 games at Chepauk for CSK 16 wins 1 Loss Fortress. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/ULi75mzObk — Naveen (@ImNsamy) April 9, 2019

First Published: April 9, 2019, 11:58 PM IST