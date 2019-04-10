IPL 2019 | Twitter Wowed by CSK's Thumping Win Over KKR

Easy win for #CSK though the match had its moments. On a pitch if this nature, batsmen getting substantial knocks — Russell, du Plessis — would rate very high. But my MOM would be Deepak Chahar. Dealt such blows in his first spell, KKR just couldn’t recover
With five wins from six matches CSK are well on their to the Play Offs yet again. The familiarity of their team to their strategy & their home venue is very impressive. They know their strengths & consistently play to them. That was a classic CSK home victory. #IPL #CSKvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 9, 2019
Mature innings from @faf1307 was a must for @ChennaiIPL in order not to fall in any unwanted trouble. #CSKvKKR
Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a poor start with Deepak Chahar dismissing Chris Lynn for a duck and Harbhajan Singh accounting for Sunil Narine.
Imagine Shane Warne bowling to Chris Lynn... The latter would have been a bigger bunny of Warne than even Daryll Cullinan. #WalkingWicket #CSKvKKR — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 9, 2019
Dhoni must’ve been aware how devastating Narine can be against spin but still bowled Bhajji. It worked. Bhajji got Narine last time as well in Chepauk. Bhajji on Fire 🔥 #CSKVKKR
Kolkata batsmen kept playing their shots only to find the fielders to leave them in trouble at 29 for 4 after six overs.
Lowest powerplay scores (#IPL2019): - 16/1 - CSK v RCB 27/1 - SRH v KXIP 28/1 - RR v KKR 29/4 - KKR v CSK👈 29/3 - CSK v RR 3 of the 5 lowest have occurred in the last 3 games!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #CSKvKKR #CSKvsKKR #Yellove #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #VIVOIPL2019 #VIVOIPL — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 9, 2019
In this IPL, so many batsmen have perfectly picked a fielder stationed as the boundary rider. Strange #CSKvKKR #IPL2019
Imran Tahir came in and struck twice to dent Kolkata further with a disciplined spell of bowling.
Russell who is usually on 6 off 0 balls is on 0 off 6 balls. #CSKvKKR — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) April 9, 2019
RCB's 70 under threat.
Will that be beaten too?#CSKvKKR
Andre Russell though continued his good run and fought hard to get his side to 108/9, scoring a half-century.
Andre Russell shows once again why he is not all about muscle power. He uses his brain as well. #KKR, meanwhile, have been too dependent on his performance. Take his contributions out of the equation and they would have had only one win instead of four at this stage. #CSKvKKR — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 9, 2019
Dre Russ in Ipl 2019 :
First match - 49*(19) 4×4 & 4×6
Second match - 48(17) 3×4 & 5×6
Third match - 62(28) 4×4 & 6×6
Fourth match - 48*(13) 1×4 & 7×6
Fifth match - DNB
Sixth match - 50*(44) 5×4 & 3×6 #CSKvKKR
In reply, Chennai looked to begin aggressively but lost both Shane Watson and Suresh Raina to Narine.
Excellent excellent catch that from Piyush Chawla, outright stunner even without his current frame! Big wicket that for KKR! #CSKvKKR — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 9, 2019
Need one big knock from Raina in next few matches, these starts and getting out is not good for Csk while playing away matches.
Ambati Rayudu fell trying to up the ante but Faf du Plessis (43*) saw his side home.
Last Seven matches of #CSKvKKR CSK Won KKR Won CSK Won KKR Won CSK Won KKR Won CSK Won — Jalandar (@jalandar_) April 9, 2019
MSD in Chennai Super Kings' Hotstar docu. will say why CSK used the RTM for Faf over Tye and the South African proves it time and time again.#IPL2019 #RoarOfTheLion #CSKvKKR
Last 17 games at Chepauk for CSK 16 wins 1 Loss Fortress. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/ULi75mzObk — Naveen (@ImNsamy) April 9, 2019