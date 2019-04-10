Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Wowed by CSK's Thumping Win Over KKR

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 10, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
In another low scoring game at the Chepauk, it was the home side, Chennai Super Kings who beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Tuesday (April 9).







Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a poor start with Deepak Chahar dismissing Chris Lynn for a duck and Harbhajan Singh accounting for Sunil Narine.





Kolkata batsmen kept playing their shots only to find the fielders to leave them in trouble at 29 for 4 after six overs.





Imran Tahir came in and struck twice to dent Kolkata further with a disciplined spell of bowling.





Andre Russell though continued his good run and fought hard to get his side to 108/9, scoring a half-century.





In reply, Chennai looked to begin aggressively but lost both Shane Watson and Suresh Raina to Narine.





Ambati Rayudu fell trying to up the ante but Faf du Plessis (43*) saw his side home.









Andre Russellchennai super kingsDeepak Chaharipl 2019kolkata knight riders
First Published: April 9, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
