IPL 2019 | 'Upset Result' - Smith's Match-Winning Knock Dominates Twitter

Source: IPL

Loading...



Upset result IMO. Mumbai had been impressive leading into the match while Rajasthan were struggling. Chasing 163 target no easy against a formidable attack. Change in Steve Smith’s profile — captain and opener — has paid dividends

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 20, 2019

In 2017, first match as RPS captain, Smith scored 84* from 54 balls against Mumbai Indians and won the match in the last over. In 2019, first match as RR captain, Smith scored 59* from 48 balls against Mumbai Indians and won the match in the last over. #RRvMI #IPL2019 — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 20, 2019



Bowling Gopal to Rohit was a good move based on match-ups and it has been rewarded. Rohit only scores at 6.59 runs per over against leg spin since the 2015 IPL and is dismissed every 19 deliveries. His average of 21.09 is his lowest against any bowler-type. #IPL #RRvMI

— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 20, 2019

Rohit can't play leg spinners ‍♂️ — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 20, 2019

24(23), 81(52), 40(26), 35(27), 50(34)*. Quinton de Kock being fairly consistent for Mumbai Indians in #IPL2019. #RRvMI — Saurabh (@imsgshinde2) April 20, 2019



Have to admit that Shreyas Gopal is the find of the tournament, he has been brilliant so far but hasn't got any team support! @rajasthanroyals look good at the moment#RRvMI

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 20, 2019

2 catches dropped by Jofra off Unadkat and both the time of Hardik. — Pa₹idhi $₹ivastava (@BeingKohlicious) April 20, 2019

Archer has bowled superbly again, but not a good day in the field - he's just put down his third chance of the innings #IPL2019 #RRvMI — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) April 20, 2019



The @rajasthanroyals have made an excellent start to their run chase, reaching 60 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay. Their Attack rating of 129 is their second lowest in the phase this season but their Timing rating of 234 is their highest. #IPL #RRvMI @mipaltan

— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 20, 2019



Rajasthan have lost three quick wickets, Smith looking in good touch

— Nikhil Bapat (@BapatNikhil) April 20, 2019

That is why we need local players to play at home ground #RahulChahar at his homeground #Jaipur playing his trick against #RajasthanRoyals #RRvMI — ROYAL FAN Sheffali Chugh (@Sheffalee) April 20, 2019



This boy Riyan Parag has Solid cricketing attitude #Assam #RRvsMI

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 20, 2019

Very impressed with young Riyan Parag. Something about him. #RR have been really positive today and negated spin by taking 48 from 4 overs off K Pandya and Markande — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2019

Riyan Parag (43) -n 17y-161d - missed being the youngest to hit an #IPL fifty. Both Sanju Samson in 2013 and Prithvi Shaw in 2018 were 18y-169d - still remain the youngest.#RRvMI#IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 20, 2019



See @rajasthanroyals can win without @josbuttler as well! Thats the beauty of leadership ! Thank you @stevesmith49 for staying till the end and making us win the game! #HallaBol #RRVMI

— ROYAL FAN Sheffali Chugh (@Sheffalee) April 20, 2019



So RR and RCB may not be in the race for playoffs (Technically still in though), but they will play an important role on deciding who makes it to the playoff. #RRvMI

— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 20, 2019

First Published: April 20, 2019, 7:56 PM IST