IPL 2019 | 'Upset Result' - Smith's Match-Winning Knock Dominates Twitter

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 20, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
Steve Smith led from the front after being announced captain of the Rajasthan Royals. In a chase of 162, he anchored the chase for them and got good support from Riyan Parag to see them through.






Earlier on a slow surface, despite losing Rohit Sharma early, Mumbai got a stable base to go hard in the last ten overs thanks to a half-century from Quinton de Kock.





 



Rajasthan though kept thing quiet and got rid of both Yadav and de Kock in time. Hardik Pandya was dropped twice by Jofra Archer and he made them pay with a quick cameo again.






 



In reply, Sanju Samson got the home side off to a flying start, scoring 60/1 in the Powerplay before Mumbai came back with Rahul Chahar taking three wickets.






Steve Smith though combined with Riyan Parag to see their side through to a crucial win.





 






First Published: April 20, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
