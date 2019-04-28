IPL 2019 | Virat Kohli Exchanges Words With Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma After Controversial Call

Loading...
Kohli was batting on 9 when he edged Ishant Sharma's first delivery of the fourth over to the wicketkeeper and Rishabh Pant claimed a catch by diving to his right.
Kohli had the best view and he was pretty certain that the ball bounced before landing into the gloves of Pant. The on-field umpires sent it upstairs with a soft signal of not out. There wasn't enough evidence for the third umpire to overturn the decision and it did look like the ball had bounced just before Pant.
WATCH: When Virat was quicker than the Third Umpire 😎😎— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2019
Full video here ▶️▶️https://t.co/ElvGxIo71r #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/VThDypQA0n
Kohli was all smiles after the decision was made in his favour but Shreyas Iyer, Pant and Ishant were clearly unhappy with the call. The Indian captain was also seen having a chat with Ishant and Pant that ended with a slight chuckle.
The right-hander was eventually dismissed on 17-ball 23 by Axar Patel.
First Published: April 28, 2019, 7:37 PM IST