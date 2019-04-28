Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Virat Kohli Exchanges Words With Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma After Controversial Call

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 28, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant after the controversial catch. (IPL)

Delhi Capitals were left unimpressed after the third umpire ruled out Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's caught behind opportunity in the second innings on Sunday (April 28).

Kohli was batting on 9 when he edged Ishant Sharma's first delivery of the fourth over to the wicketkeeper and Rishabh Pant claimed a catch by diving to his right.

Kohli had the best view and he was pretty certain that the ball bounced before landing into the gloves of Pant. The on-field umpires sent it upstairs with a soft signal of not out. There wasn't enough evidence for the third umpire to overturn the decision and it did look like the ball had bounced just before Pant.




Kohli was all smiles after the decision was made in his favour but Shreyas Iyer, Pant and Ishant were clearly unhappy with the call. The Indian captain was also seen having a chat with Ishant and Pant that ended with a slight chuckle.

The right-hander was eventually dismissed on 17-ball 23 by Axar Patel.

Delhi Capitals registered a resou
Delhi Capitals ipl 2019 virat kohli
