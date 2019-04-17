IPL 2019 | Virat Kohli Sports a New Avatar

Loading...
On Wednesday, Kohli sported a new avatar. Wearing a Punjabi attire and donning a turban, Kohli greeted everyone on Twitter.
Sat Shri Akal saarreyaan nu! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KWMACuCzuQ
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 17, 2019
Kohli has had a decent tournament with the bat. However as a captain, he would have hoped for more success as RCB haven’t managed to light up the tournament.
With their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, RCB will be looking to get on a winning spree. They still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs but will need other results to go their way.
First Published: April 17, 2019, 7:12 PM IST