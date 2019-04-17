Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Virat Kohli Sports a New Avatar

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore may be going through a horrid patch in the ongoing IPL. Virat Kohli, however, continues to entertain the fans outside the field too.

On Wednesday, Kohli sported a new avatar. Wearing a Punjabi attire and donning a turban, Kohli greeted everyone on Twitter.



Kohli has had a decent tournament with the bat. However as a captain, he would have hoped for more success as RCB haven’t managed to light up the tournament.

With their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, RCB will be looking to get on a winning spree. They still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs but will need other results to go their way.
First Published: April 17, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
