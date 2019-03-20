IPL 2019: Want To Reach Kohli-Like Mindset of Staying at Peak - Buttler

Loading...
Buttler, whose five consecutive half-centuries at the top of the order in IPL 2018 for Rajasthan led to an immediate Test recall, took Indian captain Virat Kohli’s example, suggesting he would like to emulate his mindset.
“The idea of peaking isn't really an idea that sits naturally in my mindset," Buttler told reporters prior to his departure for India. “Sometimes you hear people talking about going to another level. Why can't you just stay at peak level?
“Someone like (Virat) Kohli scores a hundred every game. He doesn't think: 'Ah, that was okay, I'll peak at some point'. Just do it every day. That's the sort of mindset I've been wanting to hit."
Buttler also spoke about how he believes he is a more mentally strong cricketer after having experienced “dealing with chaos” in the IPL and how it took him time to understand the expectations people had from overseas players in the league.
“You have to deal with that chaos," he said. "It might be the timings of things. It might be training's not perfect. We're very lucky in England: everything's very structured. But in India you have to deal with chaos, and I think that helps dealing with expectation.
"Being an overseas player is a new experience as well. You're one of four, rather than one of 11. Someone like (MS) Dhoni … is coolness personified most of the time. A lot of the time, it's making sure you show that externally, even if you're not on the inside. And a lot of trust in your ability, that allows you then to let your subconscious take over in the middle.
"I think I have an innate inner confidence. One that I don't feel I need to prove all the time. There will be times throughout your career when it does dip a little bit. Whether it's from within, or something you guys have written. How do you deal with those things? How do you protect your confidence when people from the outside are questioning you?”
Buttler will only be involved in the IPL till April 25th, after which the England players will go back home to prepare for ODI series’ against Pakistan and Ireland before the World Cup commences.
"It won't be a side that plays cautiously that wins the World Cup. Even in knockout games, it will be a side that plays some brave cricket and smart cricket. If we're at a crossroads, we've been going down the positive route," he said.
