IPL 2019 | Wanted to Qualify For Playoffs Before Start of Tournament: Iyer

“To be honest I didn't expect it (Man of the Match award). Happy that our team is no 1, we'll celebrate,” said Dhawan at the post-match presentation.
Dhawan absolutely enjoyed his stay out in the middle and smashed five boundaries and two sixes during his knock.
Talking about his innings, he said, “It was intentional to bat faster and am glad that I did. I am enjoy smacking the ball over the boundary. I want to be positive and keep scoring runs in the remaining games.”
Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said, that giving players freedom was important for the team’s performances.
“Before the start of the tournament we wanted to qualify, so we are really satisfied. It's really important to let the bowlers do their job and not interfere, same is the case with the batsmen. In every game individuals have chipped in with handy contributions and taken the team over the line,” Iyer said.
Iyer also praised Dhawan and Shane Rutherford’s performances in getting them the required runs on the board.
“It's important to get 50-plus in the Powerplay on this ground. Dhawan has been amazing for us and Ruhterford's cameo helped us to 180, we got 15 runs extra because of his innings. We are going to maintain the same intensity and mindset for the rest of the tournament.”
Virat Kohli meanwhile not only praised the Delhi for their showing but also acknowledged the fact that his and AB de Villiers’ wicket during the chase did not help their cause. Kohli scored 23 before Axar Patel dismissed him and de Villiers departed in the 12th over for 17.
“We were thinking 160-165 but 185 on that sort of a pitch, with three spinners, was always going to be tough. Delhi played better than us in the crunch moments,” said Kohli.
“Parthiv Patel was outstanding and then I got going, but me and AB getting out to balls that you don't get out to. That's how the game goes some times.”
“The important thing now, with two games left, is to go out there and have fun.”
First Published: April 28, 2019, 8:42 PM IST