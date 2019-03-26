IPL 2019 | Warne Slams Ashwin For 'Disgraceful & Low' Dismissal of Buttler

(Image Credits: AFP)

Loading...

So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

As Captain of your side - you set the standard of the way the team wants to play & what the team stands for ! Why do such a disgraceful & low act like that tonight ? You must live with yourself & FYI - it’s to late to say sorry Mr Ashwin. You will be remembered for that low act https://t.co/jGif2TOnjI — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

Last point on the embarrassing & disgraceful act of @ashwinravi99 ! This win at all costs mentality has got to stop & the integrity of the game along with the spirit of the game must be of the most importance, as we need to set examples to the young boys & girls playing cricket ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

And to all the people (including ex players) saying it’s in the laws of the game, but you don’t like what he did & you wouldn’t do it - I ask you this “why wouldn’t you?” ! Simple answer - it’s disgraceful and embarrassing plus it’s against the spirit of the game ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

Sorry - one more thing to add. If Ben Stokes did what Ashwin did to @imVkohli it would be ok ? I’m just very disappointed in Ashwin as I thought he had integrity & class. Kings lost a lot of supporters tonight. Especially young boys and girls ! I do hope the BCCI does something — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

First Published: March 26, 2019, 9:14 AM IST